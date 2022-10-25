ADM tops third-quarter expectations

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.86 per share.
“Global demand remains robust, and our adjusted EPS of $1.86 is a reflection of our team’s expertise in managing dynamic market conditions, as well as the unique benefits of our integrated global value chain and our product portfolio," Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano said in a news release.
“Today’s ADM is a resilient company, with a broad global footprint and an array of innovative capabilities that are driving performance for customers, consumers and shareholders. And with strong cash flows, we’re advancing productivity initiatives to enhance cost efficiencies and returns; driving innovation efforts to build new capabilities and growth engines across all of our businesses; and continuing to return capital to our shareholders. We’re well positioned to end 2022 strong, and carry that momentum into 2023.”
Every day, people around the world use products that contain ingredients made by Archer Daniels Midland Co. The products contain ingredients such as corn, oilseeds, wheat and cocoa. ADM provided a bag with samples of its products to its shareholders Thursday during the company's annual meeting at the James Randall Research Center in Decatur.
10 Every Day Products With Ingredients From ADM
Lotion
Products such as lotion can be made with corn and soy from ADM.
Ingredients: corn, soy
Bar soap
Some cleaning products such as bar soap are made with corn and palm.
Ingredients: corn, palm
Microwave popcorn
Micorwave popcorn is another example of snack food containing palm.
Ingredients: palm
Flavored chips
Flavored chips including Cheetos can contain ingredients made from corn, soy, canola, wheat and cottonseed.
Ingredients: corn, soy, canola, wheat, cottonseed
Sweetened beverages
Sweetened beverages such as Coke and Pepsi contain corn-based ingredients.
Ingredients: corn
Cookies
Cookies can have soy, palm, conola, wheat and cocoa.
Ingredients: soy, palm, canola, wheat, cocoa
Lip balm
Soy and palm are used to make lip balm.
Ingredients: soy, palm
Mouthwash
Corn is one of the ingredients in mouthwash.
Ingredients: corn
Snack cakes
ADM provides corn, soy, canola, wheat, cottonseed and cocoa for snack cakes.