ADM tops third-quarter expectations

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.86 per share.

“Global demand remains robust, and our adjusted EPS of $1.86 is a reflection of our team’s expertise in managing dynamic market conditions, as well as the unique benefits of our integrated global value chain and our product portfolio," Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano said in a news release.

“Today’s ADM is a resilient company, with a broad global footprint and an array of innovative capabilities that are driving performance for customers, consumers and shareholders. And with strong cash flows, we’re advancing productivity initiatives to enhance cost efficiencies and returns; driving innovation efforts to build new capabilities and growth engines across all of our businesses; and continuing to return capital to our shareholders. We’re well positioned to end 2022 strong, and carry that momentum into 2023.”

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $24.68 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.91 billion.

ADM shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has dropped 20%. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.