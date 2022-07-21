ADM's Decatur CO2 storage project recognized as 'exemplary'

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s ambitious project to sink millions of tons of liquefied carbon dioxide beneath the Decatur prairie has now been recognized by Environment + Energy Leader magazine.

The trade magazine chose the Illinois Basin — Decatur Project as a Top Project of the Year for 2022. The magazine’s award is designed to honor “exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management,” according to a news release.

The Decatur project to store CO2, a gas blamed for causing major global warming, is a partnership between ADM and the Illinois Geological Survey at the University of Illinois. It’s described by ADM as the world’s first successful completion of a “pure… carbon capture and storage” initiative.

ADM said the work in Decatur has confirmed the ability to safely store one million metric tons of C02 over a period of three years. The Illinois Basin — Decatur Project and a second storage well, the Illinois Sources Carbon Capture and Storage Project, have now stored more than 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 between them.

“We have demonstrated that CO2 can be safely injected a mile and a half under the earth, setting a new milestone for the world’s understanding and ability to implement industrial CCS systems,” said Chris Cuddy, ADM’s President of Carbohydrate Solutions.

“This project is paving the way to scale the impact of CCS technology as ADM continues to decarbonize its footprint, while also applying this cutting-edge technology to reduce CO2 emissions and deliver more sustainable solutions for our customers.”

And ADM has even more ambitious plans on the horizon. It is currently partnering with a firm called Wolf Carbon Solutions to create a 350 mile pipeline to transport CO2 from company facilities in Iowa to Decatur for storage. In addition, it is working on plans for a power plant that will achieve zero emissions by using carbon capture and storage.