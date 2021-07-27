ADM's second quarter beats Wall Street expectations

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $712 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 billion.

ADM shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

“It was yet another excellent quarter for ADM, as our team delivered record earnings, with strong year-over-year profit growth across all three business units,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re excited about our growth trajectory as we continue to expand our participation in large and fast-growing categories, from alternative proteins to renewable green diesel to plant-based biosolutions, with all of our strategic efforts underpinned by our unique opportunity to use ADM’s integrated value chain to advance decarbonization of the food and agriculture industries. Given our great start to the year and our expectation of continued momentum in the second half, we are confident in delivering very strong full-year earnings, and we remain well-positioned for robust, sustained growth in the years to come.”

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

The earnings report come a day after ADM announced plans to expand its plant-based protein portfolio by seeking to acquire a Serbian agribusiness company that makes soy products.

ADM in a statement said the company had sales of more than $100 million in 65 countries last year. Customers are in the meat alternative, confectionary, protein bar, pharmaceutical, pet food, and animal feed segments.

ADM also recently invested in a soy protein complex in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, and pea protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota.

ADM in November announced a partnership with the company InnovaFeed to build an insect protein production site in Decatur. The plant will be co-located with ADM’s Decatur corn complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0