AgReliant plants seed for expansion of Macon County facility

WARRENSBURG — Amanda Orwick has worked for AgReliant Genetics seed facility in Warrensburg for 30 years.

Her job will be getting easier in the next few years.

“We’ll be getting more efficient,” she said. “Because we can’t make more hours in the day.”

AgReliant employees took part in the groundbreaking Tuesday for the new 500,000-square-feet facility on the grounds of its existing operation at 4755 W. Pershing Road near Wyckles Road.

Orwick’s current title is conditioning supervisor. “But I’ve done quite a bit in different areas of the company,” she said.

Creating opportunities to make jobs easier and faster for the company's 20 employees is interesting, Orwick said. “I enjoy that kind of stuff,” she said.

According to Drew DuBois, vice president of operations and supply chains, the new building will fit into the footprint AgReliant has available to them at its current location.

“We’ve got quite a bit of room to work with,” he said.

Preparations for the new facility have already begun with the raising of buildings months ago. “It’s going to look vastly different from anybody that’s familiar with the location,” DuBois said. “We’ll be able to have the whole operation connected.”

Departments currently use various smaller buildings on the Warrensburg AgReliant campus. The future plant will include state-of-the-art seed drying and processing systems as well as a warehouse and offices. According to the company, the new system will optimize seed processing and add flexibility to supply farmers' needs, DuBois said.

The $18-million facility is expected to be completed in approximately three years.

The project is not expected to bring with it any additional employees. “But it does position us for future growth,” DuBois said. “We’re staying here in the Decatur area and investing in the area.”

For the employees that are working at the facility, it’s also an evolution, said AgReliant CEO Paul Nselel. “It’s investing in more for you, more information, a commitment of continuing to upgrade your skill set and give you more that is even better,” he said.

“Today's announcement emphasizes Decatur's position as a center of agricultural innovation, processing, and distribution,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “Thank you to AgReliant Genetics for their investment, and thanks to the local employees and business community that give confidence to corporations who seek to grow in Decatur.”

The Warrensburg facility has been producing seed for nearly 100 years. It has been home to companies such as Bear Hybrids, Golden Acres and Eureka Seeds. AgReliant began operations in Warrensburg in 2000. It’s two parent companies in Europe are KWS and Limagrain Grain.

The company's sole focus is producing seed.

“We wake up every morning thinking about seeds,” Nselel said. “Seed is all about innovation that we provide farmers.”

The seed brand names include AgriGold, LG Seeds and Pride Seeds. Corn, soybeans, alfalfa and sorghum are the products produced in the Warrensburg facility. According to DuBois, AgReliant is one of the largest seed-only companies in the United States. “It’s an exciting time for us,” he said.

The Warrensburg location is a foundation seed facility, where products go after the research and development stage. “This is the first stop after that phase in the process,” DuBois said. “Being able to give us more capacity and more capability at this site is really going to help with our portfolio.”