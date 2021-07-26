Archer Daniels Midland buys Serbian agribusiness company

DECTUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is expanding its plant-based protein portfolio by seeking to acquire a Serbian agribusiness company that makes soy products.

Terms of the transaction for the firm, called Sojaprotein, were not released.

ADM in a statement said the company had sales of more than $100 million in 65 countries last year. Customers are in the meat alternative, confectionary, protein bar, pharmaceutical, pet food, and animal feed segments.

ADM's North American headquarters is in Decatur.

“Thirty years ago, ADM invented the soy vegetable burger, giving rise to the plant-based protein segment. Today, alternative proteins represents one of our core growth platforms, and as this $10 billion global industry grows to $30 billion over the next decade, we are investing to expand our unparalleled capabilities,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods, in the statement.

“This agreement testifies to the sustainable business models that MK Group is implementing, as an investment company with a diversified portfolio of value-added industries in Southeastern Europe. This is yet another confirmation of the proven track record of our management, as well as the global recognition of the world-class quality of our non-GMO soybean products,” said Aleksandar Kostić, vice president of MK Group, the majority owner of Sojaprotein.

ADM also recently invested in a soy protein complex in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, and pea protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota.

“Consumers today are looking for more from their foods and drinks – they want great tasting products and sustainable sources of proteins,” Gonçalves said.

ADM in November announced a partnership with the company InnovaFeed to build an insect protein production site in Decatur. The plant will be co-located with ADM’s Decatur corn complex.

The Sojaprotein transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

