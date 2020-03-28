Archer Daniels Midland contrbuting $1 million to COVID-19 prevention efforts
ADM HQ

ADM's North American headquarters in Decatur. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland is contributing about $1 million to organizations to combat coronavirus. 

The company, with North American headquarters in Decatur, is providing money to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation, various regional and local charities focusing on COVID-19 in the areas where ADM operates, and matches to ADM employee contributions to COVID-19 relief and mitigation.

The company in a statement said it has available funds for employees who have been adversely affected through its Colleague Emergency Fund, which assists employees. 

“ADM is committed to doing our part not only to keep our colleagues and their families safe, but also to support the hundreds of global communities where we live and work,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We appreciate the hard work of the medical professionals, first responders and government and community leaders on the front line during this difficult time."

The company earlier this month said is creating an alternating work schedule and taking other steps to limit the coronavirus risk. A company spokeswoman said the company is “taking necessary precautions throughout our business, including restricting all non-critical business travel and limiting visitors to our facilities.”

