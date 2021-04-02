 Skip to main content
Archer Daniels Midland office staff to return in person
Archer Daniels Midland office staff to return in person

ADM HQ

The North American headquarters of Archer Daniels Midland Co. are located in Decatur. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Office staff at Archer Daniels Midland Co. will begin returning to their company places of work on April 12, officials said.

Employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have the option to return, with safety protocols in place. The goal is to have all employees back in person no later than July 1, said spokeswoman Jackie Anderson, assuming that vaccines continue to be readily available, and the company is able to meet current guidelines for safety. 

Some staff have been working from home if the nature of their work allows it, she said. 

"It depends on the location and function," Anderson said. "Most colleagues have been working from home, but we have had alternating schedules and other arrangements in place for some positions depending on the nature of their work.  For example, many colleagues working in our (research and development) center require tools and equipment to complete projects surrounding innovation and research for our customers, and we’ve made accommodations to allow those employees to work safely in a lab setting in the office during this time."

While the hope is that most employees will be able to return to the office full time, she said, if that isn't possible for some, the company will work with those individuals if circumstances require flexibility.

"Maintaining continuity in the entire food supply chain is essential now more than ever to ensure people continue to have access to the nutrition they need," said Anderson said in a statement.

The statement went on to say: "ADM plays a critical role throughout that supply chain, and our front line workers have been working tirelessly to keep operations running throughout this challenging time. We have had a reduced staff model in place at our Decatur office locations for the past year. As vaccines have become more readily available, we are giving colleagues who are fully vaccinated the option to return to the office starting April 12. We have strict protocols and procedures in place to ensure a safe working environment once colleagues begin returning to the workplace and are discussing those directly with colleagues. We understand that vaccination is a personal choice and are encouraging colleagues to work directly with their health care provider and manager to determine the best solution for their personal situation."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

