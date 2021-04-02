Archer Daniels Midland office staff to return in person

The statement went on to say: "ADM plays a critical role throughout that supply chain, and our front line workers have been working tirelessly to keep operations running throughout this challenging time. We have had a reduced staff model in place at our Decatur office locations for the past year. As vaccines have become more readily available, we are giving colleagues who are fully vaccinated the option to return to the office starting April 12. We have strict protocols and procedures in place to ensure a safe working environment once colleagues begin returning to the workplace and are discussing those directly with colleagues. We understand that vaccination is a personal choice and are encouraging colleagues to work directly with their health care provider and manager to determine the best solution for their personal situation."