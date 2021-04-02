Archer Daniels Midland to restart ethanol production at 2 sites

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland is restarting ethanol production at two U.S. corn dry mills shut down because of weakening demand due to COVID.

“We’ve been carefully monitoring a wide variety of industry ethanol conditions, and in recent weeks, we’ve seen consistent signs pointing to accelerating demand for domestic ethanol," the company said in a statement.

The plants are in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska.

ADM's North American headquarters is Decatur.

Gasoline use plummeted during the pandemic as restrictions went into place around the world. Corn-based ethanol is added to gasoline blends.

"Inventories across the industry are steadily coming down, China is importing volumes, we continue to expect driving miles to increase as the pace of vaccinations accelerates, and the EPA’s support of a strong Renewable Fuel Standard is helping drive great blending economics," the statement said.

Ethanol deliveries are expected by mid-April, with full capacity by late spring.

