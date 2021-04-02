Archer Daniels Midland to restart ethanol production at 2 sites

International travel should reopen slowly, with any traffic light system having the potential to be “leaky” to Covid variants, a senior scientist has said. Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London’s department of medicine, said an ideal scenario would be for people to quarantine when they return from any country – though this was unlikely to be seen as a practical option. In a wide-ranging interview, he said it was possible coronavirus will become “much more of a fairly trivial infection” for most people, while it was still uncertain whether the entire population would need to be vaccinated again each winter.
DECATUR —
Archer Daniels Midland is restarting ethanol production at two U.S. corn dry mills shut down because of weakening demand due to COVID.
“We’ve been carefully monitoring a wide variety of industry ethanol conditions, and in recent weeks, we’ve seen consistent signs pointing to accelerating demand for domestic ethanol," the company said in a statement.
The plants are in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska.
ADM's North American headquarters is Decatur.
Gasoline use plummeted during the pandemic as restrictions went into place around the world. Corn-based ethanol is added to gasoline blends.
"Inventories across the industry are steadily coming down, China is importing volumes, we continue to expect driving miles to increase as the pace of vaccinations accelerates, and the EPA’s support of a strong Renewable Fuel Standard is helping drive great blending economics," the statement said.
Ethanol deliveries are expected by mid-April, with full capacity by late spring.
Photos: Archer Daniels Midland Co. through the years
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, middle right, chats with attendees in the Archer Daniels Midland Co. tent.
JIM BOWLING, BUSINESS JOURNAL
A LOOK BACK
1942: Cars are parked outside of Archer Daniels Midland Co.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1977: The clarifier, the third step in the treatment process, will remove sludge from waste generated by the Archer Daniels Midland Co. complex.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1967: As part of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. West Plant expansion, 1900 Samuels St., three 15,000-barrel tanks are being moved. The tank at left base. In order to move the tanks, a dike was built and the channel lined with 30,000 square feet of plastic. Water was then pumped into it so the tanks could be floated. At bottom right, a truck tows one of the 50-ton oil tanks down the canal. When the expansion was announced, it was to double the facilities.
H&R file photo
A LOOK BACK
1984: Bob Ryan of Archer Daniels Midland Co. explains lettuce production in a hydroponics greenhouse to group of National Outstanding Young Farmer candidates.
H&R file photo
021115-dec-biz-tour1
Mark Schweitzer, managing director of transportation for Archer Daniels Midland Co. talks with freshman state representatives Terri Bryant, Reggie Phillips, Litesa Wallace, Randy Frese and Carol Ammons during a tour Tuesday of ADM's intermodal rail facility.
Scott Perry
122814-blm-biz-1adm
Nathan Hardeman, 20, of Moweaqua, drives through the Archer Daniels Midland Co. trucking yard in Decatur in November. Hardeman, hired when he was 19, is ADM Trucking's youngest driver, and has just started working local routes.
DANNY DAMIANI, Decatur Herald & Review
121214-dec-biz-wintergrads1
Jeremy Milligan, a
business solutions analyst for Archer Daniels Midland Co., was selected by his classmates as Millikin University's Professional Adult Comprehensive Education, or PACE, programs student of the year. The university's winter graduation is Sunday.
Scott Perry
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
1980: Richard Burket, right, shows Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., around the Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s east plant. Condenser towers are pictured in the background. (H&R file photo)
101114-dec-biz-trucking1
Debbie Sarko, with Archer Daniels Midland Co., speaks about truck driver expectations at ADM during an information session about Richland Community College's Truck Driver Training program on
Thursday.
Scott Perry
admsign
Decatur's Archer Daniels Midland Co. has seen many developments over the course of 2013.
admpic
The Archer Daniels Midland Co. logo is seen on a tanker truck at the ADM facility in Decatur.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ADM intermodal crane
An operator sorts containers with a side lift crane at the new intermodal rail facility as part of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant.
Scott Perry
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.