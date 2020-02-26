Central Illinois leads corn and soybean production as numbers decline across state

Though McLean County led the state in production, it was not spared by the weather. Soybean production fell nearly 10 percent, while corn production dropped 13 percent. Thompson estimates his yields for both crops were down around 10 percent.

“While I’m not singing the blues too bad, I don’t want to in any way take away from those that really did stress,” he said.

Four counties for which the USDA had data actually saw yields increase. Soybean yields in Hardin County and Lake County rose 3.46 percent and 16.71 percent, respectively, though both saw decreases in production. No county saw an increase in soybean production as Lake County fared the best with a 1.95 percent decrease.

Corn yields rose in Winnebago County (4.01 percent) and Madison County (0.25 percent). Another three counties saw production increase: Marshall (5.28 percent), Sangamon (1.95 percent) and Gallatin (1.59 percent).

Last week’s numbers are the first county-level glimpse into the plight of Illinois’ top two crops after statewide production totals released in January showed a 20 percent drop in soybean production and an 18 percent drop in corn.