China's November soybean imports rise after US trade deal

Still, Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled in November after the Phase 1 agreement was initially announced in mid-October — a sign that reduced tensions might have begun to ease the strain on American farmers, according to AWeb.com, a news website that serves China's farming industry.

Beijing insists, though, that its farm purchases will be based on consumer demand and market prices, pointedly implying that it won’t buy more than it needs just to satisfy the Trump administration's promises.

“The purchases should be based on market principles,” said Tu Xinquan, director of the China Institute for WTO Studies in Beijing. “The United States should compete with other countries through price and quality.”

Some analysts suggest that it's at least theoretically possible for the U.S. to boost its farm exports to China to something close to the figures the administration has promised. Flora Zhu, associate director of China corporate research at Fitch Ratings, calls the $40 billion “achievable.’’

She notes, for example, that China's demand for soybeans amounts to $40 billion a year. Even before the trade war, the U.S. supplied about a third of that total — “suggesting, Zhu said, that “there is still large room for China to increase its purchases of soybeans from the U.S.”