Dalton City woman spends 7 decades showing cattle

That bit of praise that motivated her. “I had to prove to my dad that I could do it. No matter what it took.”

She had such winning ways, sometimes she was the subject of practical jokes. At the Du Quoin State Fair in southern Illinois one year she won every class. When she got back from lunch, her bouquet of prize blue ribbons had been replaced, by pranksters, with yellow and white ones. Those colors are for spring flowers, nothing this feisty go-getter would show off.

In the early days, she was the sole representative of her gender in the ring. “I was the only woman out there. As time goes by, there are lots of women raising and showing cattle now,” she said.

As she walks through the awards shed, she says “I think of all the fun times I’ve had in my life.”

Some memorable events are recorded in racks of newspaper clippings at the victory hall entrance. One rack is devoted to the year Weidner Prairie Farm hosted the Farm Progress Show in 1991, before the show’s permanent biennial Illinois site was established in Decatur.

Even after all these years of working with livestock, she cries when they lose a cow. “We don’t look at them as just cows,” said Cheever. “They are smart and they are funny,” he said.

One cow still heads straight to Cheever as soon as he opens the gate. “She always tries to be first,” said Harris, with a smile. Judging from all the awards, Harris likes to be first too.

