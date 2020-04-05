Dalton City woman spends 7 decades showing cattle

DALTON CITY — When Mike Weidner started showing his Milking Shorthorn Cattle at the Illinois State Fair in 1934, it was still one year before his curly headed daughter, Shirley, was born.
She was destined to take his business to success beyond his dreams.
By the time energetic girl turned 5 years old, she was showing at the state fair. “Daddy let me. I was just as happy as can be,” said Shirley Harris, now 84. She points to a photo of herself, competing with her arm in a cast at her first state show in 1940. This treasured black and white photo is part of a banner for the 2019 Illinois State Fair celebrating Weidner Prairie Farm’s 85th annual year of showing cattle at the state fair in Springfield.
They have not missed a single year.
And, yes, they are making plans for the 2020 state fair in August. Sadly, she said there are no classes for her breed of bull this year. She was already preparing bulls, she said standing about 100 yards from where a prize bull stood outside on a rainy March day.
Banner years
This 85th year celebration banner also shows other important stages in the farm’s history including photos of her dad, Mike Weidner with his first Milking Shorthorn heifer and first bull of the same breed, in 1929. He chose this breed over Holsteins, in part, because they brought more money at sales and were still good milkers, she said.
While the family stopped milking the dairy cattle years ago, Shirley continues the legacy of breeding and showing. She physically showed the cattle in the ring for more than seven and a half decades, and still plays a big role in choosing the best ones. “She still picks the cattle we show,” said Eric Cheever, her herdsman.
In another photo on the banner, she's wearing a snazzy wedding gown in 1957 with her broadly smiling groom, Bill Harris. By 1966, she had already won so many trophies and banners, the Central Illinois couple built this shed to house them. Today the display shed holds thousands of pieces of memorabilia including ribbons, trophies even a lamp that lights up showing a 1951 Indiana State Fair championship bull.
Still, the packed shed only holds a portion of her winning ribbons, Cheever said. Only champion and first place ribbons make the grade to be on display. She has trunks full of other ribbons stored away. Others are too fragile to display and some were destroyed by raccoons that invaded the shed at one point.
“These awards represent years of work, sweat, blood and tears,” Cheever said.
Harris, Cheever, and her son Bill Fiesler, a dentist in Decatur, have spent dozens of hours sorting displaying and restoring the awards hall. Even though they are out of space again, they keep winning. The 18 winning ribbons of 2019 take up a table of their own.
Prestigious World Dairy Expo trophies from Wisconsin 1987, 1988 and 1995 huddle together in gleaming silver in another part of the victory hall.
Although the Weidners can boast perfect attendance at Illinois State Fair for 85 years, the awards in this room are from state fairs and championship shows across the nation. The sight, upon entering the room, awash with ribbons and trophies, is breath-taking.
“I wouldn’t change my life for anything,” said Harris who spent many of her days working with livestock which afforded her the opportunity to see much of the country.
Wearing a bright red jacket, bearing the family farm name, Harris’ blonde ringlets bounce like her namesake, Shirley Temple.
She has also met celebrities in her day including Gene Autry, the Singing Cowboy. He rode up on Champion the Wonder Horse at a 1955 show. He was so impressed with her, he offered to sign the Premier Exhibitor banners she won that day. The two signed banners hang in a place of honor in the awards shed.
Not everything is ribbons and trophies here, white metal milking cans from a time that the farms milked the cows also add character to the space.
Reputation preceded some bulls in ring
Clearly, Harris’s winning ways must have been intimidating to some of her competitors. As soon as they saw the names of certain Weidner bulls on the program, they knew their chances of winning were slim. “Monster – he would just want in and win,” said Cheever.
“We loved Monster so much. He was undefeated at the World Dairy Expo,” said Harris of the two-ton bull she describes as having a “sweet disposition.”
“For the 16 years we showed him, he won every time,” Harris said. The multi-year state fair grand champion in the 1980s and 90s got his name because he was so big when he was born. He lived 20 years – that’s old for such a large bull. The marker on his grave at the farm said he died in 2003.
Harris fostered leaders in young people as well as in cattle. One glass showcase features achievements of the Mount Zion Jolly Farmers 4-H Club she led to awards, including the best in county award for Macon County.
Motivated to succeed
One day which still stands out in her memory was in about 1980, when her dad told her he was ready to get rid of the herd because he couldn’t take care of it anymore.
“Let me do it, Daddy,” was her response. “I know I can. That’s I what a do,” she said.
Harris knew she had to prove herself in a field dominated by men. When she came home with a World Dairy Expo championship trophy the first time after taking over, her dad almost looked a little disappointed. “I knew you could do it. I didn’t think it would be that quick,” he said.
That bit of praise that motivated her. “I had to prove to my dad that I could do it. No matter what it took.”
She had such winning ways, sometimes she was the subject of practical jokes. At the Du Quoin State Fair in southern Illinois one year she won every class. When she got back from lunch, her bouquet of prize blue ribbons had been replaced, by pranksters, with yellow and white ones. Those colors are for spring flowers, nothing this feisty go-getter would show off.
In the early days, she was the sole representative of her gender in the ring. “I was the only woman out there. As time goes by, there are lots of women raising and showing cattle now,” she said.
As she walks through the awards shed, she says “I think of all the fun times I’ve had in my life.”
Some memorable events are recorded in racks of newspaper clippings at the victory hall entrance. One rack is devoted to the year Weidner Prairie Farm hosted the Farm Progress Show in 1991, before the show’s permanent biennial Illinois site was established in Decatur.
Even after all these years of working with livestock, she cries when they lose a cow. “We don’t look at them as just cows,” said Cheever. “They are smart and they are funny,” he said.
One cow still heads straight to Cheever as soon as he opens the gate. “She always tries to be first,” said Harris, with a smile. Judging from all the awards, Harris likes to be first too.
