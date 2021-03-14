 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dealer of stolen guns arrested after phone call from Decatur police gives him away
0 comments
alert top story

Dealer of stolen guns arrested after phone call from Decatur police gives him away

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Diamonte T. Carter had just walked out of the Macon County Courthouse after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge the morning of Tuesday, March 9, when he got an unexpected phone call, according to law enforcement.

The call was from Tim Wittmer, a detective with Decatur Police, who had walked up to Carter and dialed a number he said belonged to a dealer in stolen guns.

Car flips over in Decatur crash and spills weapons, police say

“The phone Carter was holding in his hand rang at that time,” according to a sworn affidavit. “Carter acknowledged that the phone belonged to him but stated that he had just recently obtained it.”

Police didn’t buy his story and Carter, 24, was arrested on the spot and later booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful sale of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a stolen weapon.

Carter

Carter. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The affidavit said detectives had obtained Carter’s number after pulling over a vehicle Dec. 21 and discovering the driver was armed with a semi-automatic pistol with three live rounds in the magazine. The 22-year-old man is quoted as saying he bought the gun from Carter and, when police searched the man’s phone, they found Carter’s number.

Wittmer said Carter told the buyer in text messages that he had paid $200 for the gun, which later checked stolen from Springfield, Missouri, and that he wanted to make an additional $50 or $100 on the deal.

“Carter also indicated that he had a rifle for sale. He also stated that the pistol only had ‘like 3 shells,’” the affidavit said.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Carter is free after posting $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. He had been placed on 24 months probation after pleading guilty to the drug possession charge, and a further charge of resisting police as part of the same case had been dismissed in a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney.

The new preliminary weapons charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News