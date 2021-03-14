Dealer of stolen guns arrested after phone call from Decatur police gives him away

DECATUR — Diamonte T. Carter had just walked out of the Macon County Courthouse after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge the morning of Tuesday, March 9, when he got an unexpected phone call, according to law enforcement.

The call was from Tim Wittmer, a detective with Decatur Police, who had walked up to Carter and dialed a number he said belonged to a dealer in stolen guns.

“The phone Carter was holding in his hand rang at that time,” according to a sworn affidavit. “Carter acknowledged that the phone belonged to him but stated that he had just recently obtained it.”

Police didn’t buy his story and Carter, 24, was arrested on the spot and later booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful sale of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a stolen weapon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The affidavit said detectives had obtained Carter’s number after pulling over a vehicle Dec. 21 and discovering the driver was armed with a semi-automatic pistol with three live rounds in the magazine. The 22-year-old man is quoted as saying he bought the gun from Carter and, when police searched the man’s phone, they found Carter’s number.