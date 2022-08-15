Decatur chosen for joint ventures of ADM and LG Chem

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Decatur has been chosen as the site of production facilities for two new joint ventures between Archer Daniels Midland Co. and LG Chem, a Korean chemical company.

The ventures are intended to produce 150,000 tons of lactic acid and 75,000 tons of polyactic acid to "meet growing demand for plant-based solutions, including eco-friendly bioplastics," the companies said in a news release. They added that the selection of Decatur as the site of the production facilities is "pending final investment decisions."

The joint ventures are described as:

GreenWise Lactic would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually; ADM would be the majority owner and contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproduct facility.

would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually; ADM would be the majority owner and contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproduct facility. LG Chem Illinois Biochem would build a facility to use the product from GreenWise Lactic to produce roughly 75,000 tons of polyactic acid annually.

The joint ventures, which are subject to required regulatory approvals, hope to make final investment decisions around the Decatur projects in 2023, the companies said. Construction would be targeted to start next year, and production in late 2025 or early 2026. The two joint ventures would support more than 125 jobs in the Decatur region, the companies said.

The ventures are participating in the state's Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are quoted in the companies' news release, expressing excitement about the choice of Decatur for the production facilities.

"I am thrilled that LG Chem and ADM have chosen Decatur as home for their joint ventures," Pritzker said. "Our state’s talented workforce coupled with our mission of sustainability make Illinois the best place for these lactic and polylactic acid production facilities. To LG Chem and ADM: thank you for your commitment to our state. It is innovative, plant-based solutions like these that will help us tackle the climate crisis head on."