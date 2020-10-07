Drought conditions continue in central and southern Illinois

September temperatures ranged from the low 60s in northern Illinois to the low 70s in far southern Illinois. All but the very northeastern corner of the state was cooler than average, including parts of Putman and LaSalle counties, which were nearly 3 degrees below the long-term September average temperature.

Cool, cloudy conditions kept temperatures across the northern half of Illinois between 10 and 15 degrees below average during the second week of September. Although temperature departures were largest in northern Illinois, the southern half of the state experienced unusually cold weather during the third week of September.

Outlooks

The first few days of October have continued the cool weather in September. However, outlooks from 6 to 10 days out to three months are indicating the highest odds for warmer than normal conditions.

The 8- to 14-day outlooks indicate strongly elevated odds of warmer and drier than normal conditions in the second week of October across the state. Although this will not help alleviate ongoing drought in central and southern Illinois, it will help crops dry while entering the peak harvest season.