EPA, Farm Bureau formalize plans for continued cooperation

DECATUR — Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 and the Illinois Farm Bureau have shared a good relationship in recent years, working together to address shared challenges.
During a meeting Tuesday in Decatur, the two sides signed a formal agreement, officially referred to as a memorandum of understanding, to keep those channels of communication open.
“The agriculture industry plays a vital role to the health of the region’s economy and environment. This (memorandum of understanding) strengthens this administration’s commitment to partnering with the agricultural community,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. "We look forward to continuing our work together to further support our farmers while protecting the environment, providing a win-win for the state of Illinois.”
Thiede and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis toured Brown and Brown Farms in Decatur on Tuesday to see its operations and speak with farmers about initiatives to protect water quality and soil health.
“Illinois Farm Bureau members appreciated the opportunity to host U.S. EPA Region 5 staff and Congressman Davis for a roundtable discussion regarding conservation efforts within the agricultural community at the field, county and watershed scales,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Rich Guebert, Jr., in the statement. “We look forward to expanding our collaborative activities toward our shared goal through this voluntary partnership.”
Officials say the agreement will improve the overall approach of economically-viable agricultural practices, while also benefiting the environment, over the next five years.
