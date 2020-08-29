FARM FOCUS: Ag changes, but conservation still key

“We do have a lot of those conservation practices that are tried and true,” said Ivan Dozier, Illinois state conservationist.

The latest rage — cover crops ­— is certainly not new but Dozier believes, there are subtle changes in that practice that reflect farmers’ constant quest to test what they are doing and tweak whatever things they believe could be improved.

“Agriculture keeps changing,” he said. “The equipment keeps changing. Even cover crops. That was a normal part of farming for a long time, but not the way we’re using them today, to terminate and plant another crop. The reason we’re putting them out there to is to capture nutrients. It’s a different purpose than in the past.”

The Borcherdings even have conservation in mind for a recently installed 30-by-90-foot high tunnel where Rachel grows pumpkins, strawberries, tomatoes and other produce. The space has a soil floor.

“I’m doing pollinators outside and a cover crop inside the high tunnel,” she said. “It’s not heated, so in the wintertime we can’t really grow anything. We’re going to put in field peas and ryegrass to add nutrients back into the soil.”

She is experimenting with different things, and is considering growing cut flowers in the high tunnel to serve a ready market.