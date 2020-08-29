FARM FOCUS: Hemp industry getting a slow start out of the gate

“That’s in our long-term goal,” Rex said. “It’s going to happen sooner or later, but I think it has to be at the local level.”

Knecht agrees. He believes mobile processors may be the answer, at least in the short term.

“The market’s not there,” he said. “Until we can get some kind of co-op formed to put some money up for a processing plant, the industry isn’t going anywhere.

“A mobile processing plant would be something to get started with, like the old days with the threshing machines. But once you get it processed, you still to have somewhere to sell it. That’s the problem I see.”

Meanwhile, research continues on the agronomic aspects of growing industrial hemp. Four universities have joined forces in a project called the Midwestern Hemp Database. The University of Illinois, Michigan State, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Purdue University are coordinating with growers in their respective states.

“We’re trying to get an overall picture of what’s working across the region and what is not,” said Phillip Alberti, a University of Illinois Extension educator who is involved in the project.