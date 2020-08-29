FARM FOCUS: Questions and answers from the Illinois Farm Bureau

The following answers were provided by leadership officials with the Bloomington-based Illinois Farm Bureau.
1. What are you hearing from farmers about this year’s growing season?
In general, we’ve had ideal growing conditions and are looking at a tremendous crop. Weather forecasts are indicating some big drying days. Both farmers and elevators are preparing for huge crop hauls.
2. What are the expectations as far as yields?
Yields are expected to be good, especially corn, but could use some rain. Warm temperatures continue to push crops to maturity. Soybeans have been consistent in terms of pod counts. There is a good chance for widespread variability across the state. Illinois crops were spared much of the damage by the recent derecho, but it’s not yet known what kind of impact its wind damage will have on the final yield count.
3. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected farmers?
It’s increased uncertainty over their farm income in the near future, through 2021. COVID-19 continues to have brought about a significant decrease in gasoline consumption in the U.S. and with it, ethanol consumption, which accounts for about 1/3 of corn utilization in Illinois.
Meanwhile, pork and beef consumption in our primary export markets of Japan, South Korea, and Mexico have been uneven in their trajectory. In the case of Mexico, it’s possibly been impacted quite negatively by decreased domestic consumption due to COVID-19 recession. In the case of SE Asia, it is due to less restaurant consumption of beef and to some extent, pork.
In general, any sharp downturn in the global economy tends to decrease meat and dairy consumption. Additionally, meat processing is still slightly less or more constricted than it would be normally at this time and this has made it more difficult to provide product to the export markets. All of these market impacts will still be felt going into 2021.
4. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected the agriculture community as a whole?
COVID-19 disrupted the world in 2020, likely altering the foundation of many industries and ways of life. Every sector’s future has unanswered questions.
Early on, the food supply chain experienced bottlenecks due to mounting pressure and challenges. As the food supply chain was tested, farmers adapted as best they could to continue providing a safe and sustainable food supply. With that, we’re seeing more direct-to-consumer opportunities in Illinois, more partnerships, and other innovative solutions. Commodity prices have spiraled throughout, and eyes are on harvest for market reactions. Resiliency is a theme for those in the Illinois agriculture community.
5. Has there been any employment sectors in agriculture hit due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Centralized high-volume meat processing and ethanol manufacturing jobs, yes, but for agriculture itself the impact has been limited mostly to farm labor availability in specialty crop harvesting and dairy.
6. The 2019 growing season was so unpredictable and late. How has the 2020 season compared?
Compared to last year, 2020 is much better in terms of expected average yields. The majority of the state got their crop in on time and reported minimal replant conditions. The weather has been fair considering the record rainfall and prevent plant challenges of last year. Many have been blessed with timely rains and ample time to keep up with field work and harvest preparation.
7. The Farm Bureau is a communication-oriented membership organization with lots of communication via meetings and conferences in every county throughout the state. Has that been impacted by the coronavirus?
The continued down farm economy is taking a toll on Illinois Farm Bureau members. While IFB has ramped up efforts to raise awareness around the mental health of farmers and their support systems across the industry, more will be needed. The pandemic, in many ways, made that work more difficult, further isolating farmers and their families from their community networks. To continue connecting with farmer members, IFB pivoted to offer more virtual events this summer and has seen increased participation and a desire from members to always have virtual opportunities to connect with the organization.
Phone calls, virtual meetings and virtual events have kept our staff engaged with our membership, as well as with federal administration officials and the Illinois congressional team. Training and resources are being offered to county Farm Bureaus, and needs assessing in terms of internet, equipment, and education. Ideas and feedback are being collected about the best ways to have meaningful connections with all members, now during pandemic-related restrictions, and into the future.
Gallery: Farm Progress through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.