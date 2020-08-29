FARM FOCUS: STU ELLIS: If the hashtag fits: Ag world having its share of #2020 misfortune

In the Twitter-sphere, bad news is regularly labeled “#2020.”
This year is being blamed for a wide variety of misfortunes, and it seems there are many of those that have piled up on agriculture this year.
Looking back, the year for Corn Belt farmers began with excess stomach acid over their financial predicament with the loss of Chinese buyers in the U.S. grain markets. Hundreds of ships were on the ocean at any given time, laden with corn and soybeans being shipped from South American ports to Chinese ports, and China was buying record volumes of grain, but not from U.S. farmers. #2020
Then the White House announced an agreement with China to end the trade war, but China had to buy $36.5 billion worth of agricultural commodities from the United States during the current calendar year. Those imports began slowly, and at the 66% mark, less than $9 billion worth of business has been completed. #2020
Instead of $4 corn and $10 soybeans that farmers hoped would be average prices for 2020, corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are down 16% since the start of the year and soybeans are down 5%. Current price levels have caused University of Illinois ag economists to warn farmers to either reduce the cash rent levels they are paying or plan for serious financial losses in 2021. #2020
Shortly after the Chinese trade deal was celebrated in Washington, the coronavirus began to disassemble the food processing industry, particularly meat packers. Packing plants shut down, and livestock continued to eat, but could not be delivered anywhere for slaughter. While the industry is back to within 5% of normal capacity, an estimated 3 million hogs are backlogged. #2020
The weather this year began better than the wet spring of 2019, but it was cold, and many planted fields were covered with snow, delaying seed germination and desired early crop vigor. Weather has been erratic all summer, and now as the crop needs to mature, the rains have halted, and high yield prospects are withering in the heat. #2020
As we approach the beginning of September, when Corn Belt combines emerge from machine sheds and parked out in the sun for final preparation before heading to the field, reports about Chinese purchases of corn and soybeans become sweet music to farmers’ ears. USDA reported last week that Chinese purchases of corn, soybeans and wheat were 144% higher than at this time last year. But instead of buying the billions of bushels of 2019 crops still in storage, they want the new crop. But who is going to complain? #2021
Daily announcements have been coming from USDA about Chinese business, at almost a frantic pace, of millions of bushels of soybeans being purchased from the new crop. Knowing that the Chinese calendar differs slightly from the rest of the world, maybe they are just on a different schedule, and will complete the $36.5 billion target in due time.
Let’s look forward to #2021.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
