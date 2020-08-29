FARM FOCUS: Watch now: Students learn life on the farm a never-ending job

DECATUR — The coronavirus can’t stop nature.
Kacey Reinholtz, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher for both of Decatur's public high schools, understands agriculture education is a hands-on experience. So she allowed students from both MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools to take care of the schools’ living science farm, located on the American Dreamers grounds, during the summer.
“We had a good set of about five or six kids that would be spread out throughout the week that would help with barn chores,” she said.
Established in the fall of 2018, the Decatur Public School agriculture program began with 200 students. The following year the program nearly doubled to 361. And it continues to grow.
The growth required the school to hire a third teacher, Seth McMillan at Eisenhower High School. Andrew Klein is the lead MacArthur High School teacher with Reinholtz traveling to both schools. Each teacher provides the students with various aspects of agriculture.
“The program grew much more rapidly than we even anticipated,” said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.
Visitors, students and teachers were careful to use socially distant practices and face coverings as they walked the grounds. “It’s nice to have a space where they can still have some in-person contact, but in a safe way,” Shields said. “And still have a lot of instructional value from the ag teachers.”
The living science farm was one of the few opportunities available for hands-on education through the school district. “Having the kids still able to learn over the summer, instead of being on break, they’re still learning stuff every single day,” Reinholtz said.
The barn houses three ewes, two goats, a mini donkey and several chickens, all of which need to be taken care of on a daily basis. “Kids come and do chores,” Reinholtz said. “They clean the stalls, they feed them, they give them fresh hay and water, making sure they are behaviorally sound and not sick.”
Students also planted, maintained, watered and weeded the one-acre grounds of various vegetable beds. Varieties of corn, tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, squash, potatoes and flowers were part of this year’s crops.
The students learned to shear sheep and the mini donkey, as well as trim hooves. If their teacher is unable to tend to the animals, she wants to be able to trust her students will be able to take over. “They know what to do,” Reinholtz said.
As another educational experience, the animals will be bred to produce more animals for the farm. “The (students) will learn gestation and breeding,” Shields said. “But then they’ll be able to see the births and help handle the livestock early on.”
Although the program is growing in the Decatur schools, Reinholtz wants to further the reach. “A lot of kids don’t know we exist,” she said. “Those kids are our future.”
Starting at an early age, the agriculture classes are taught in the grade schools and middle schools. The science teachers marry their curriculum with the living sciences including plants and animals.
Before the ag program, Decatur students had few opportunities to learn about agriculture and how it affects their lives. Since Decatur manufacturers utilize much of the corn and soybeans grown in Central Illinois and beyond, the students can see the opportunities in agriculture careers are broad.
“We branded (the program) ‘From Welding to Wall Street’,” Shields said. “We wanted the kids to know about the careers.”
According to Shields, once they visited the farm and met the teachers, they learned how inviting the area can be. “It’s a place for them,” he said. “They feel engaged and very welcomed.”
Eisenhower High School junior Koltin Mattingly visits the living science farm as much as he can. “I tried to come out here everyday,” he said.
Taking care of his grandmother’s garden was the only experience the high school student had before his freshman year. It was his interest in traveling to Mars that drew him to the agriculture class. “Agriculture is a big part of that,” Koltin said about space science. “I know I can use that with my future plans to take me to space.”
Koltin is learning about the care of plants. However, his agriculture interests are growing. “My freshman year, I didn’t see myself taking care of chickens,” he said. “But I’ve grown to love taking care of chickens.”
The program’s success can already be seen in the students. High schoolers were able to show their sheep at the Christian County Fair this year, winning first, second and third prizes. Koltin was given his first opportunity to show sheep for competition. The animal didn’t cooperate and ran away before the presentation. “But it was fun,” Koltin said.
Graduates have gone on to study agriculture in college after earning scholarships and other ag awards.
The school year is starting off slowly because of the pandemic. Classes are conducted in a virtual setting with the students at home and the teacher at school. However, life on the farm doesn’t stop. Animals and plants need to be taken care of. “We do want them to experience farm life,” Reinholtz said.
Produce grown in last year’s plots was donated to the Northeast Community Fund. This year some of the crops will be donated. Other portions will be sold to the community. Along with the vegetables, the students have eggs to sell.
The future is wide open for the living science farm. More buildings, animals and plants are part of the schools’ plans, as well as a larger curriculum. “We didn’t anticipate the kids would be this enthusiastic,” Shields said.
