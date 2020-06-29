You are the owner of this article.
Farm Progress Show in Iowa is canceled, returning to Decatur in 2021
BOONE, Iowa — Organizers of Farm Progress planned this year in Iowa have canceled the 2020 show.​

The move is "due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a statement.

The annual agricultural industry showcase rotates between Boone, Iowa, and Decatur, where a exhibit space near Richland Community College is used. The event attracts crowds from around the world.

Farm Progress had been planned in Iowa from Sept. 1 to 3. The 2021 event is scheduled for Decatur on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-2. 

