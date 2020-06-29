Farm Progress Show in Iowa is canceled, returning to Decatur in 2021

BOONE, Iowa — Organizers of Farm Progress planned this year in Iowa have canceled the 2020 show.
The move is "due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a statement.
The annual agricultural industry showcase rotates between Boone, Iowa, and Decatur, where a exhibit space near Richland Community College is used. The event attracts crowds from around the world.
Changing conditions cancel farm shows— Farm Progress Show (@FPShow) June 29, 2020
While farmer and exhibitor interest remains, the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days cancelled for 2020 https://t.co/HBsYNTc7qi pic.twitter.com/gBwZklV3Ru
Farm Progress had been planned in Iowa from Sept. 1 to 3. The 2021 event is scheduled for Decatur on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-2.
GALLERY: Farm Progress through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Central Progress Avenue 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress Show 8.30.17.jpg
SECONDARY/INSIDE
111417-blm-loc-2brandt
FARM PROGRESS 7
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
Ring_Larry 1 08.31.17.jpg
Corbin_Easton 5 08.31.17.jpg
DuPont Pioneer tent 8.30.17.jpg
Farm Progress
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.