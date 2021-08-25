Farm Progress Show returns to Decatur with in-person demonstrations, events

DECATUR — The Farm Progress Show is all about showing off the latest and greatest developments in the world of agriculture.

While last year's virtual show, required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attempted to do just that, organizers say it was missing the one thing that makes it so special — the opportunity to touch the machines, see them in action and speak directly to a person with their finger on the pulse of every aspect of the industry.

That ideal scenario will play out next week when the largest outdoor farm show returns to Decatur for its three-day run.

“Bringing paper, ink and pixels to life is what it’s all about and that really came clear to me a year ago,” said Don Tourte, senior vice president of Farm Progress. “Not only can people see it and touch, but they can also talk to these engineers and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Farm Progress Show runs from Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Thursday, Sept. 2, at Progress City USA, on the campus of Richland Community College.

The annual show, which rotates every other year between Decatur and Boone, Iowa, expects to host more than 600 exhibitors and and many as 150,000 visitors from around the globe.

Though there might not be as many international guests attending due to travel restrictions, Tourte said the show organizers and its partners stand ready accommodate them with the International Trade Center and translators provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"We love the international side of this, but the American farmer is still going to be here and the American farmer is going to be able to benefit from all the great technology they see," Tourte said.

Tourte said the show is also a great opportunity for companies to get feedback from farmers and to talk more with them about what they need for their own operations.

“These companies are spending a lot of money to make farmers more productive," Tourte said. "Whether that be with seed or with a piece of equipment, this is the opportunity to see it.”

During a media tour tour Wednesday, organizers said there will be no shortage of new products for farmers to see — including the latest in autonomous technology.

In addition to company leaders, several members of Congress plan to be at the show, hosting discussion and soliciting information about farm policy. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the show, but both have not responded with concrete answers yet, Tourte said.

Not just for farmers

Outside of farming technology, the event will also host a variety of events.

Live music and drinks will be available all three days at the Syngenta Square beer garden with performances by local country musician Eric Burgett.

Country music star Lee Brice will also be performing a live concert and unveil his new song "Farmer" on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. Anyone with a ticket to the Farm Progress Show will be able to watch the concert.

Guests can also get a lesson in horse training from veteran horseman and clinician, Steve Lantvit, or watch as dogs jump for glory during the North American Diving Dogs competition.

Planning ahead

Local motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes or leave early if their commute requires them to use roads near the Farm Progress Show site.

Those wanting to attend the concert on Wednesday are encouraged to seek parking south of Richland, so not to be caught up in traffic that will be heading north toward Interstate 72.

Speaking of Interstate 72, show organizers ask motorists to remain patient amid the construction that is taking place outside of Decatur.

Advance tickets will be available online for $15 and for $20 at the entrance.

Masks are not be required outside on the show grounds, but are recommended indoors. Companies also may require guests to wear mask indoors depending on their own policies.

“I think people are anxious to get back but we obviously need to make sure we’re reassuring a lot of people that we’re doing what we’re doing,” Tourte said. “We’re following the local safety rules and we feel very good about where we are.”

Limited access

Richland Community College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for students, but the college will be open for staff. Classes will resume on Thursday.

Parking lots A and B will be used by Farm Progress visitors and vendors during the show.

The college will still have use of Lots C and C+ through the week, though entry will be from the Reas Bridge Road entrance only.

