Farm subsidies favor South, irking other regions

The differences between the 2018 and 2019 programs and a lack of transparency in how this year’s payments were calculated has opened the USDA to criticism.

Unlike the 2018 payments, which were based on production, this year’s payment rates were distributed on a per acre basis and range from $15 to $150. Rates of more than $100 an acre are concentrated in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona, according to the University of Illinois publication farmdoc daily.

The difference is caused in part by the increasing MFP payment per pound of cotton, which went from 6 cents to 26 cents between 2018 and 2019. Cotton is largely produced in the South. By contrast, the payment per pound of corn went from 1 cent to 14 cents.

Counties in the West, upper Midwest and Eastern Seaboard tended to be paid at rates below $50 an acre.

The average payment rate in North Dakota, where agriculture represents about a quarter of the state’s economy, was $31 an acre. Many counties in the southwestern part of the state were paid at the minimum rate. Southeastern North Dakota, where five counties rank among the top 20 soybean bushel producers in the country, was paid at rates up to $60 an acre. As in other states, payment rates in neighboring counties differed wildly.