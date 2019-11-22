Free speech battle brews over four-letter word: milk

Upton’s Naturals’ victory foreshadows a larger struggle ahead for vegetable-based milk producers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Activists can lobby until the cows come home. But attorney Justin Pearson says efforts to limit competition through wordplay will fall apart on First Amendment grounds.

“The government does not have the power to change the dictionary,” he says.

Pearson makes his case in the latest issue of the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy, where he lays out three reasons why the dairy lobby may be left crying over spilled almond milk.

For starters, no reasonable consumer thinks that a carton labeled “almond milk” comes from cows. People have been using “milk” to describe a variety of opaque liquids for centuries. Just ask Francis Bacon, who — despite his name — was not made of pork. The British philosopher and scientist made an important observation in 1622. “There be plants that have a milk in them when they are cut,” he writes.

Pearson provides other examples, including a 14th century book of Ancient Cookery that calls for “almondes mylk.”