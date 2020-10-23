Harvest yields holding steady across Central Illinois

The USDA estimated average soybean yields at 60 bushels per acre in Illinois, down 4 bushels from the August estimate. The average corn yields were estimated at 203 bushels per acre.

In Coles County, the first reviews of the harvest season have been positive, said Coles County Farm Bureau Manager Tonya Eich.

“I think yields are going well and harvest is going well for the majority,” she said. “We have had some issues with combine fires, but with the quick response of all of our fire departments and volunteers, everything turned out as well as it could.”

Tom Moore, a Coles County corn and soybean farmer near Charleston, said the harvest season has been everything he expected.

“We didn’t have any major issues as far as extreme weather or extreme drought during the summer,” he said. “No year is perfect, and we could have used a little more rain – and maybe a little less during the spring, but compared to last year when we were just getting into the fields about now, we are happy.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Production Report, Illinois farmers are expected to harvest 615 million bushels of corn this fall, up 16% from last year.

All agree that the harvest weather has been close to perfect.