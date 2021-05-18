Help us grow our Central Illinois farmers market list 🍎

The Pantagraph is keeping a running list of farmers markets open across Central Illinois this summer. To help us grow our list, send your market’s information to newsroom@pantagraph.com.
The latest addition:
Hudson Farmers Market
Where: 212 E. Franklin St. at the Hudson Methodist Church
When: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., May to Sept. 23.
Find the full list by searching for "Central Illinois farmers market" at pantagraph.com.
Most farmers markets took a hiatus or cut hours in 2020, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their return.
