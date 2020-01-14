Hemp processing plant to come to Du Quoin in spring 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is as pure an agricultural oil as corn or soybean oil, without hallucinogenic properties. Hemp is more like a cousin to marijuana, in the same basic family," Ashauer said.

The process to find a business for the property began about five years ago. The mayor, council, city department heads, attorney and city clerk have all worked on the project.

"This has been a very tedious project for Jeff and I and the city council," Alongi said.

The plant is expected to open in spring 2020. Final improvements are being made to the building and site. Once those are complete, installation of industrial equipment will begin.

Alongi and Ashauer said details are scarce, so they could not give a timeline for hiring or a beginning salary. Other similar plants pay a "living wage" and they expect a similar wage for workers in Du Quoin. They expect hiring to be done incrementally as production grows.

The press release which is posted on the mayor's Facebook page said the city agreed to help with hiring by hosting a job fair. Details will be shared as they develop. No applications will be taken at the plant building.