Illinois counties receive federal disaster designation after flooding

DECATUR — Farmers who experienced excessive moisture and flash flooding this spring and summer in 12 Illinois counties will receive relief due to a natural disaster declaration by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack 

The counties are Calhoun, Cass, Edgar, Jefferson, Jersey, McLean, Macoupin, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, St. Clair and Sangamon, and natural disaster designations also cover contiguous counties, adding Brown, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clinton, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne and Woodford.

“This year’s growing season saw multiple weather issues depending on where you were located in Illinois,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

