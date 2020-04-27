Illinois dairy farms adapting to decline in demand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The closing of schools and restaurants has created a major decrease in the demand for dairy items, but Illinois dairy farmers say that has not resulted in the dumping of excess milk seen in many states.

An estimated 2.7 million to 3.7 million gallons of milk could be dumped each day because of decreased demand, according to the Dairy Farmers of America.

Milk prices had been depressed for the past four years and the COVID-19 pandemic could stymie what farmers hoped would finally be a rebound year for the industry, however.

The excess in milk is due in part to how difficult it can be for farmers to reduce the amount of milk that young cows produce.

Tasha Bunting, associate director of commodities and livestock programs at the Illinois Farm Bureau, said farmers could look at methods such as changing feed rations to "dry out" cows and lower the amount of milk produced.

Don Mackinson, president of the Illinois Milk Producers Association, said he does not think milk dumping is a widespread issue in the state. He credited the work of the dairy processing facilities to adapt to new demands for reducing the need to go to such an extreme.