Illinois farmers gather for state’s first Hemp Summit

Hemp, a close relative of the marijuana plant, had been illegal in the United States since 1937, although the federal government did encourage its production during World War II. But after decades of debate, Congress reversed course in 2014 with passage of a Farm Bill that authorized hemp production for research purposes. It then lifted the ban entirely with passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Under that law, hemp is only legal if it contains no more than 0.3 percent of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. If a crop contains any amount of THC above that limit, it is considered marijuana and must be destroyed.

Some farmers grow hemp for its fiber, which can be used in a wide variety of products such as rope, cloth and even building materials. So far in Illinois, however, hemp farmers have focused exclusively on a variety that produces CBD oil, thought to have a number of medicinal uses, ranging from an anti-inflammatory treatment to controlling seizures.

That’s mainly because there are not yet any industrial facilities to process hemp fiber in Illinois, and only a limited number of processors for hemp oil.

