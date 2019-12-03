Illinois harvest running behind schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“So it’s just something that we've not experienced before,” he said.

In addition to fewer acres planted, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting that each acre will produce less this year than in the recent past – about 179 bushels per acre this year, down from 210 bushels in 2018, which was a record for Illinois.

Last year, Illinois harvested roughly 11 million acres of corn, according to USDA estimates. Those acres yielded about 2.7 billion bushels which, at an average price of $3.62 per bushel, generated $8.2 billion in farm income.

Soybean farmers harvested 10.5 million acres, producing nearly 667 million bushels. At $8.74 per bushel, that generated about $6.3 billion in income.

Most farmers who left acres unplanted this year had insurance coverage, but those policies only cover farmers for their input costs such as the seeds and fertilizers that went unused. They do not cover farmers for the loss of income or the cost of land for farmers who lease acreage from other landowners.

“So farmers that rent ground would still have an overall loss,” Weinzierl said. “But it's like any other insurance, it's meant to kind of allow you to be able to farm again next year.”