Illinois soybean farmers express hope, caution about U.S.-China trade deal

Now that the trade deal is in place, Degler said the farmers feel relief. “Our hopes have been answered,” she said. “We are still hoping for a deal that will include China and other Asian countries."

Attention now shifts to possible pent-up demand.

According to ​Topflight Grain Coop, an Illinois licensed grain dealer, "the actual signing itself is not as interesting as what the actual volume of imports will be. Officials from both sides have now stated these details will be available as soon as signed. While there has been much hype leading into this, not all are expecting to see a surge in demand.”

The arrangement does not lift the current tariffs on soybeans.

Schroeder said farmers are anxious to see that happen.

“A long-awaited win for the soybean industry will come when the soybean tariffs are fully rescinded, and we are anxiously awaiting that announcement," Schroeder said.

