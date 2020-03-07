March is a critical month for Central Illinois farmers

BLOOMINGTON — With planting season right around the corner, Central Illinois farmers are hoping for a dry March before the rain starts later this spring.
And it looks like their prayers may be answered: Forecasters call for average moisture this spring, unlike the heavy rain that ruined much of last year's planting season.
The historic flooding and heavy rain delayed planting last year, and devastated fields that were planted early.
“The big trick is making sure what little field work we have left gets done and making sure equipment is ready to roll, so when April rolls around, we are able to focus on planting and not on equipment,” said soybean farmer Reid Thompson of Colfax.
Across the region, it was a soggy year. Between March and May 2019, Lincoln received 17.72 inches, about 7.35 inches higher than usual. Tuscola received 16.54 inches, or 5.40 inches more than average.
A year later, farmers and others are looking forward to the semi-annual National Weather Service statewide analysis of weather and soil conditions. Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said March should be warm, but southern Illinois may be wet.
Farmers and others use the predictions as planning tools, particularly as they relate to snow melt, frozen ground, spring rain and river flow rates, said Chris Miller, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Lincoln.
Central Illinois appears to be in a good spot for spring rains and frost depth, he said. The mild winter means the ground should allow the rain to soak in, Miller said.
“Last year was one of those years that were kind of a worst-case scenario,” Miller said. “Not only did we have a lot of snow on the ground in February, as we got into March we started to rapidly warm up and we melted all that snow at one time.”
In addition, Illinois had a lot of rain, with "just one rainfall-producing system after another,” he said.
Kirby Wagner, assistant director of transportation and infrastructure with the Illinois Farm Bureau, said farmers this year hope for less rain so they can plant on time. He's concerned more about flooding, because many areas haven’t been rebuilt from last year.
“The biggest part of last year’s flooding was the duration,” Wagner said. “Yes, there was high flood, but it didn’t drain quickly, it didn’t go away for several weeks. It would be a big concern if that comes again.”
The weather service forecast some rivers and creeks are at risk for minor to moderate flooding. “Most of the rivers, beside the Illinois in Central Illinois, and creeks and streams that most areas have, they’re very flashy, where they respond very quickly to heavy rainfall in a short period of time,” Miller said.
Parts of northwestern Illinois, along the Mississippi River, are at risk for major floods because of excess snow melt from western Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Miller said Illinois seems to be flooding more frequently, particularly along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Some of that is due to urban flooding, how the rivers are controlled, and increased heavy rain.
Pontiac, which straddles the Vermilion River, often sees flooded yards and homes when rains are heavy.
“We did have some substantial rains in the spring (of 2019),” said David Wilson of the city's building and zoning department. “There’s not much we can do other than prevent people from building in flood plains.”
After last year's torrential rains, many farmers had to choose between trying to plant or using their crop insurance, said Country Financial agent Marlon Eilts of Pontiac.
"The biggest provision of the federal crop policy is called 'prevent plant,' where clients cannot plant at all," Eilts said. "It was a very busy year. We were definitely in close contact with a lot of our clients."
Eilts said farmers' decisions will come down to planning. “If we get above normal rainfall in the month of March that could spell a situation similar to last year which resulted in a lot of late planting in those areas,” he said.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.