Monticello's Topflight Grain to be part of investment move by Ceres Solutions

MONTICELLO — Topflight Grain Inc. of Monticello will be part of an investment by Ceres Solutions, which is acquiring a percentage of Topflight's parent company, United Prairie LLC.
Ceres will pursue a 20% ownership of United Prairie, reducing existing stakeholders' shares accordingly. The agreement should be finalized in the spring and the transaction should be completed by Aug. 1.
United Prairie is an agricultural supply company in Illinois with 20 investing partners, including Topflight Grain. The agreement will create a partnership between the two. Each will continue to operate independently in regard to customer service and marketplace competition.
“The proposal demonstrates the ongoing importance of developing strong strategic partnerships to continue to serve local farmers with products, services, technologies, and innovation," said Curt Miller, CEO of United Prairie. "United Prairie’s direction has always been to add cooperative owners that enhance our ability to provide the highest level of service and value to the growers we serve."
People are also reading…
Ceres is a farmer-owned cooperative based in Crawfordsville, Ind. with agronomy products and services available in 32 locations in Indiana and Michigan.
Farm Focus: How agricultural keeps driving the Central Illinois economy
Take a look at this year's special Farm Focus section, which showcases Central Illinois agricultural producers. Have a story idea for our next edition? Email scott.perry@lee.net.
Arthur group offers opportunity to share ideas, solutions.
A weed that Central Illinoisans see along roadways, at the edges of fields or at construction sites has been domesticated in Central Illinois into a crop that researchers say has the potential to help combat climate change and provide additional income to farmers.
Sales from dispensaries across the state totaled nearly $128 million last month, a 10 percent jump from a record-setting $116.4 million in May.
“It’s very different than it was 30 years ago, whereas every kid was from a farming background or grew up on a farm,” said Jaton Shaffer. “It’s definitely transitioned from that.”
Richland Community College's agriculture and horticulture programs have grown and expanded in the last few years and offer transfer to a four-year university.
After surviving global trade wars and adapting to supply shortages and inflated input prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Central Illinois farmers are entering harvest season in economic limbo.
Sangamon Valley High School's ag education program has grown in the last few years and recently added a greenhouse to allow students to grow plants to sell.
Ahead of his first Farm Progress Show, Costello sat down with Lee Enterprises for an interview about Illinois agriculture and its place in the world.
One of the few family activities permitted last year amid stringent coronavirus restrictions — pumpkin farms often have plenty of outdoor space for social distancing — local agritourism stayed plenty busy last year.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter