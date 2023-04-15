DECATUR — Like most farmers in Central Illinois, Adam Brown has spent the past week preparing and planting this year’s crops.

“It’s already getting extremely busy,” the Warrensburg farmer said.

With the prediction of warm weather, farmers were anxious to get into the fields.

“But weather is always a factor,” Brown said. “It’s always something we’re watching.”

According to local farmers, the ground, as well as the weather, have been ideal for the current season.

“This is some of the best planting conditions I’ve seen in the last five years,” said Moweaqua farmer Bryon Coffman. “If it stays like this for the next two weeks, I think this entire crop in this area will be planted, both corn and soybeans.”

Kevin Toohill started planting soybeans on Tuesday in northern DeWitt County.

“Soybeans are more resilient,” he said. “Corn can be a bit more fussy with conditions.”

With the onslaught of farmers taking to the road and the fields, safety is a concern. The size of the tractors can be scary for the farmers as well as the drivers they encounter.

“We want to get home at the end of the day too,” Toohill said. “If you can’t see us, we can’t see you.”

Tractors are equipped with several safety features, including turn signals. The flashing light indicates the direction the driver is turning. When both lights are flashing, one will turn solid while the other continues to flash.

“A little patience is always appreciated by the general public,” Coffman said. “It’s a short time frame that we’re actually out on the road with this equipment. That mile that we may have to go might cost you an extra three minutes.”

“Just keep your distance,” Toohill said.

The farmers also recommend drivers pull into another driveway for the safety of all involved. “That way I don’t have to get over and worry about getting a piece of equipment in a ditch,” Coffman said.

Safety tips for motorists during farming season Slow down and be patient.

Reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads. Flashing amber lights mean “caution.”

Slow down when you see the Slow Moving Vehicle Emblem----the orange and red reflective triangle warns you that the tractor or combine travels at a slow rate of speed.

Keep a safe distance from the farm equipment so farmers can see you. If you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you.

Pass wide, large farm equipment only if you know conditions are safe and you are sure the farmer will not be making a left-hand turn. Be cautious when pulling back in.

It is illegal to pass in a no passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing, or bridge.

Be prepared to yield to wide equipment.

Always wear a safety belt and heed the road’s speed limit.

Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment has one or more amber lights flashing rapidly to indicate a turn. Older equipment is typically not equipped with turn signals so watch for the farmer’s hand signals. Information provided by the Illinois Farm Bureau

The newer farming implements are larger than many from the recent past. “As we get on the roadway, it’s very difficult to see behind some of these pieces of equipment,” Brown said, adding, “If folks will just be patient with us.”

However, the newest agricultural equipment has made the farming process somewhat easier, according to the farmers. “Getting a hundred to two hundred acres planted per day is not unheard of anymore,” Brown said.

“Each farmer makes decisions on which technology makes the most sense for their operation,” said Bill Bodine, Illinois Farm Bureau director of business and regulatory affairs. “Advancements in ag technology have allowed farmers to do more with less. Farmers are planting faster and more efficiently and growing more crops with fewer inputs.”

Technology advancements also play a role in sustainability efforts across the state, according to Bodine. "Smarter farm equipment, precision ag tools and biotechnology are helping farmers care for their crops while using less water, fertilizer and pesticides," he said. "Each year is a learning experience, and farmers continue to evaluate research and consider new strategies.”

For added safety measures, cameras can be installed on the equipment. However, the cameras can get dusty. “We can see that they’re behind us, but we have to have time to get over and avoid culverts and other obstructions,” Brown said.

Autonomous equipment is also new to local farmers. While speaking with the Herald & Review, Coffman was driving without steering. “I don’t even have to worry about it,” Coffman said. “The GPS system is controlling my planter.”

The automated machinery is expected to alleviate labor issues and make the process more efficient. “If we can run equipment day and night, that would be a huge change for us,” Brown said.

Each row will require different measurements when planting. In the past, much of the adjustments were done manually. Now, a computer program does the calculations. “One row might be planting 125,000,” Coffman said. “The row next to it might be planting 145,000 seeds per acre.”

“It’s amazing the advances that have been made in the last 20 years,” Coffman said. “It’s so much nicer. You don’t feel so worn out by trying to drive in a straight line and worry about it.”

Not all farmers are ready to take their hands off the wheel. Toohill uses the latest GPS technology, but hasn’t purchased any autonomy equipment. “I don’t see that taking off in the near future,” he said. “But I’ve heard of some dealerships getting some on the lot.”

Farmers will begin planning for next year’s crop right after the current crop has been harvested. “You’ve got to plan for planting,” Brown said.

If farmers fall behind planting their crops, the yield potential can be affected. “It doesn’t take much yield change to take us from break-even to losing money for the year,” Brown said.

The planting and harvest seasons have narrow windows, the farmers said. But this year's weather has been ideal for planting.

“There’s a little bit of rain (in the forecast), but that gives you a chance to catch your breath, and to make sure there’s some moisture still on the soil,” Brown said.

Look back: Prairie Farms in Decatur Prairie Farms - 1985 Prairie Farms - 1985 Prairie Farms - 1985 Prairie Farms - 1986 Prairie Farms - 1989 Prairie Farms - 1989 Prairie Farms - 1990 Prairie Farms - 1994 Prairie Farms - 2001 Prairie Farms - 2007