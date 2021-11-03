Pumpkin Smash event to be held at Regenerative Farm

FINDLAY — Got pumpkins rotting on your porch? Bring them to the pumpkin smash event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Regenerative Life Farm, 2248 County Highway 3, Findlay.
Help the farm build healthy soils by smashing your pumpkins. Farm tours and fresh produce will also be available.
For more information visit regenerativelifefarm.com or email christina@faithinplace.org.
