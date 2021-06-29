 Skip to main content
Report: ADM sold plant to Sonny Perdue weeks after being named Trump ag secretary

Sonny Perdue

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks to the media on Wednesday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The Washington Post on Tuesday published a story that Archer Daniels Midland Co. sold a grain storage plant valued at millions of dollars to Sonny Perdue for $250,000 weeks after he was named U.S. agriculture secretary. 

The transaction in February 2017 was for a plant in South Carolina, the paper reported. 

ADM, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, "sold the land at a small fraction of its estimated value just as it stood to benefit from a friendly secretary of agriculture," the Post reported. 

A company spokeswoman told the Post that the deal with negotiated before President Donald Trump was elected and not sold at a discount. 

The food processing company was based in Decatur until 2014, when the international headquarters moved to Chicago. 

Perdue, who was Trump's agriculture secretary for four years, toured the ADM Randall Research Center in Decatur during Farm Progress in 2019

READ THE WASHINGTON POST STORY HERE

