Report: ADM sold plant to Sonny Perdue weeks after being named Trump ag secretary

DECATUR — The Washington Post on Tuesday published a story that Archer Daniels Midland Co. sold a grain storage plant valued at millions of dollars to Sonny Perdue for $250,000 weeks after he was named U.S. agriculture secretary.

The transaction in February 2017 was for a plant in South Carolina, the paper reported.

ADM, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, "sold the land at a small fraction of its estimated value just as it stood to benefit from a friendly secretary of agriculture," the Post reported.

A company spokeswoman told the Post that the deal with negotiated before President Donald Trump was elected and not sold at a discount.

The food processing company was based in Decatur until 2014, when the international headquarters moved to Chicago.

