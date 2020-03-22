Spring planting not a concern yet for area farmers amid coronavirus outbreak

"Farmers are very concerned," he said. "The market prices have collapsed for grain and livestock. We've taken a hit over the last two weeks."

Knowing that the coronavirus is changing rapidly, some are worried about the unknown factors ahead.

“If they close state borders or something like that and it affects the supply chain, it could be a mess,” said Clinton area farmer Terry Ferguson. “Suppliers for seed corn and chemicals need to be able to travel and do their jobs. Parts and products need to have no disruptions. As things stand now, everything remains in order, and we should be fine.”

Many farmers are just anxious to get back in the fields. A year ago, planting was delayed due to an unusually wet spring. That made for a late fall harvest and not all of the field preparation for the spring was completed.

Chrissy Ledford, who farms with her husband and family near Pontiac, agreed that the low grain prices and market issues were the immediate issue with farmers.