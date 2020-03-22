Spring planting not a concern yet for area farmers amid coronavirus outbreak

WAPELLA — Central Illinois farmers don’t anticipate the coronavirus causing any issues with spring planting, but all agree that with the ever-changing uncertainty of the outbreak, the future is difficult to predict.
“It’s going to be a different year this year, no matter what,” said DeWitt County farmer Marvin Finfrock.
Already, most farmers have ordered their seed, and some have even started to prepare their equipment for the fields, once the weather breaks and the rains have stopped.
Finfrock said while the coronavirus is on everybody’s mind, it’s the markets that are going to have a more immediate impact on the life of a farmer this spring.
“The biggest thing is that the grain markets went to hell,” he said. “The oil markets went to hell and the grain markets followed and that is our concern right now.”
Bob Wells, an independent crop consultant from Bement, also has concerns about the markets.
“Crop prices have taken a hit over the past two weeks,” he said. “I think corn is at a 52-week low now, and soybeans have dropped significantly since Jan. 1, although there was an end-of-January rebound. I expect to see lower livestock prices, but that could mean better meat prices to the consumer.”
The Illinois Farm Bureau is watching the situation closely. On Monday, Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. and IFB Vice-President Brian Duncan spoke with Illinois Department of Agriculture Acting Director Jerry Costello via a conference call about what consequences the outbreak might cause for farmers.
A national lockdown for instance that would halt spring planting would be devastating on several levels, Duncan said.
“You can’t do that,” he said. “Agriculture would have to be considered an essential service.”
Duncan said going forward, it is essential that the supply chain for agriculture remains open.
“Whether it is livestock processing facilities or input suppliers for the crop side or ethanol plants,” he said. “Agriculture can’t shut down. We need transportation and processing to keep moving. We see the pictures of empty grocery shelves and empty meat cases and it reminds us that we have our work to do. Any disruption to that supply chain could have devastating economic consequences for not only the short term, but also in the long term.”
Duncan added that the markets are also a focus for the IFB.
"Farmers are very concerned," he said. "The market prices have collapsed for grain and livestock. We've taken a hit over the last two weeks."
Knowing that the coronavirus is changing rapidly, some are worried about the unknown factors ahead.
“If they close state borders or something like that and it affects the supply chain, it could be a mess,” said Clinton area farmer Terry Ferguson. “Suppliers for seed corn and chemicals need to be able to travel and do their jobs. Parts and products need to have no disruptions. As things stand now, everything remains in order, and we should be fine.”
Many farmers are just anxious to get back in the fields. A year ago, planting was delayed due to an unusually wet spring. That made for a late fall harvest and not all of the field preparation for the spring was completed.
Chrissy Ledford, who farms with her husband and family near Pontiac, agreed that the low grain prices and market issues were the immediate issue with farmers.
“Looking ahead, we don't anticipate much of an impact on our upcoming planting season,” she said. “Operation wise, we are one of the few businesses it hasn't affected yet, simply because we don't need groups of 10 or more to perform our duties. I'm sure it has and will impact those with livestock and our hearts go out to all those businesses hurting because of this mandatory shut down of restaurants, bars, small businesses and factory workers.”
Macon County farmer Steve Talmas farms near Decatur and said there are still a lot of unknowns.
“The weather is one thing, the markets are another, and the virus is another,” he said. “At this point, it is too even guess when we might get back into the fields but when we do, it’s a fair question to ask about what we are going to experience.”
