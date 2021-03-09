State agriculture director to hold virtual event for Decatur chamber

DECATUR — The state agriculture director is set to give a presentation hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Ag Cafe event with Jerry Costello II is planned at 1:30 p.m. on March 16.
Costello, a former state representative from the Metro East, grew up around agriculture on his family's Southern Illinois farm and currently helps manage 35 head of beef cattle.
He also served in the U.S. Army and was director of law enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Visit decaturchamber.com to learn more.
