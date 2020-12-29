STU ELLIS: 2020 brought some positives for agriculture

Dicamba continued to be a plus (for improved weed control) and a minus (damaging neighboring crops) as it has been for several years. But regulators, such as the Illinois Department of Agriculture, have making progress in curtailing drift complaints. Glyphosate, an herbicide brother to dicamba, spent much of the year in the courtroom, where verdicts and settlements have been costly to Bayer.

Ethanol, so vitally important to Cornbelt agriculture, suffocated from COVID as the motoring public stayed home and did not need to fill up their car’s gas tank very often. That curtailed the need for several billion gallons of ethanol and many ethanol refineries closed. Ethanol suffered a second gut punch from the EPA’s allowance of petroleum refiners to get waivers for blending ethanol, also reducing demand.

However, the economic woes of ethanol did not impact the corn market too much. China’s revitalization of its massive pork industry has transferred into the purchase of 350 million bushels of U.S. corn, and maybe more of the 275 million bushels with “unknown” shipping destinations. And next week Chinese feed companies will find out how much more corn they can buy to fill their market orders.