STU ELLIS: 2020 brought some positives for agriculture

One of the most common phrases heard in the past year was, “chalk it up to being 2020.” The unique-numbered year was blamed for nearly everything that went bad, or caused some degree of pain or hardship.
But when you look back on the high and low points of the year, one does not tremendously outweigh the other. And there were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020.
Among the positives was the completion of repairs and reopening of the LaGrange lock on the Illinois River south of Beardstown. With the fear of a catastrophic failure of the lock before repairs began in July, corn and soybean farmers across Illinois breathed a sigh of relief that grain-laden barges would continue to move to Gulf export terminals and not be moored indefinitely upriver from LaGrange.
Technology also got a boost in 2020 with increased expansion of rural broadband service. Urban dwellers hooked to a fiberoptic have not suffered slow satellite service on Rural Route 4, and the challenges of moving massive data files for field crops among planters, combines, and farm offices.
Dicamba continued to be a plus (for improved weed control) and a minus (damaging neighboring crops) as it has been for several years. But regulators, such as the Illinois Department of Agriculture, have making progress in curtailing drift complaints. Glyphosate, an herbicide brother to dicamba, spent much of the year in the courtroom, where verdicts and settlements have been costly to Bayer.
Ethanol, so vitally important to Cornbelt agriculture, suffocated from COVID as the motoring public stayed home and did not need to fill up their car’s gas tank very often. That curtailed the need for several billion gallons of ethanol and many ethanol refineries closed. Ethanol suffered a second gut punch from the EPA’s allowance of petroleum refiners to get waivers for blending ethanol, also reducing demand.
However, the economic woes of ethanol did not impact the corn market too much. China’s revitalization of its massive pork industry has transferred into the purchase of 350 million bushels of U.S. corn, and maybe more of the 275 million bushels with “unknown” shipping destinations. And next week Chinese feed companies will find out how much more corn they can buy to fill their market orders.
China’s demand has been nearly insatiable for the U.S. grain market. In addition to corn, China will buy upwards of a billion bushels of U.S. soybeans compared to just a few million the last several years. What spurred the change was the need for that nation to rework its domestic grain production strategy, and the Phase 1 trade agreement signed with the U.S. last January.
Chinese demand for U.S. grain and meat ignited the 2020 farm economy in a way that could not be predicted last January. So in this case, 2020 has been a positive force for many farm families, rural communities, and agribusinesses. Without the increase in market prices from global demand, 2020 would have been a year for farmers that many non-farmers have suffered.
