Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It would be akin to two people deciding to get married in the middle of a bar brawl. That is how the farm leasing season for the 2024 crop year might be described.

Two worlds. Two story lines. And hopefully a good ending for both, but we’ll get back to you on that.

About this time of year some progressive farmers may have enough reliable financial information to feel adequately prepared for leasing discussions with landowners. Both want an amicable relationship. Both want to know the other’s goals and objectives. Both want to ensure that a financial relationship does not sour and end in divorce with nasty legal epilogues blemishing their story line.

Once the preliminaries are complete, the knot can be tied with signatures on a lease that may have few or many provisions, whatever comforts both individuals. As far as they are concerned, there is no one else to crowd the relationship, and the fruits of that will be flavored with “happily ever after.”

While all that might have been happening quietly at a corner table, just a few feet away was a melee involving dozens of distractions, any one of which could destroy the intentions of the parties in the leasing relationship. Some of them bear names such as crop failure, market price collapse, psychological meltdown, personnel issues, and the three “D’s” in all contracts, death, divorce, and disaster.

For farm operators and landowners to have a successful relationship in 2024, both will have to beware of the downward financial pressure on market prices. We are no longer living in the salad times of the past 24 months when high global demand and short global crops pushed up prices for U.S. farmers. Global supplies are rising, global prices are declining, and farm income is responding in a negative manner.

Parallel to higher market prices, landowners have seen the value of their land increase upwards of 40% over the past two years. Subsequently, they believe it is worth more and should draw increased cash rental rates. But the current farm operator knows that market prices over the next year will not be enough to cover production expenses along with average cash rents for the 2024 corn and soybean crops. The latter may have a choice of either paying cash rent sought by the land owner or feeding his family, but not both in the same year.

Such choices result in more stress than most folks can handle, and a psychological meltdown begins that no family wants.

To successfully avoid the melee, and benefit from the relationship involving a farm operator and a farm owner, both will have to ignore the distractions and work toward a mutual understanding and a relationship that benefits both.

The Central IL Marketing Club members will be focusing on those issues at their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at GSI’s Assumption office. The discussion among farm managers, financial advisors, and farmers will give a good indication how some successful farming operations will succeed in 2024.

Try this eco-friendly weed killer recipe for a healthier garden What are the benefits of organic weed killers? Using a natural weed killer recipe has a few key advantages over chemical-laden commercial weed killers. If you have pets or small children who play in your garden, a synthetic weed killer could cause skin, nose, or eye irritation and other health problems. Synthetic herbicides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, butterflies, earthworms, and lacewings. These insects naturally keep your plants and soil healthy, even keeping predators at bay in some cases. Making your own natural herbicide is also budget-friendly. As you’ll see in the simple recipe below, you can make an effective eco-friendly weed killer from household products you likely already have on hand. How do you make natural weed killer at home? Making an organic weed killer at home is so easy you’ll never need to buy another harsh herbicide again. To create a natural weed killer, you’ll need just three affordable ingredients: 1 gallon of distilled white vinegar

1 tablespoon of biodegradable liquid dish soap

1 cup of table salt Instructions: Pour the vinegar into a large bucket. Gradually stir in the cup of table salt until it completely dissolves. Add the liquid dish soap. Thoroughly mix the solution until all ingredients are well combined. Put the homemade weed killer into a spray bottle for easy application. How do you use homemade weed killer? Once you’ve made your natural weed killer, you can apply it to any unwanted growth in your garden. Spraying your weeds on a sunny day will allow the solution to dry faster and work more effectively. Shaking the bottle before each use will also ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed. Avoid spraying any plants that you don’t want to kill since the natural herbicide could damage them. Cover desirable produce and flowers white you spray, or avoid applying your weed killer on a windy day. You can continue to apply the weed killer until the issue resolves, then enjoy your bounty without introducing harsh chemicals into your soil. Here’s to happy, healthy gardening!