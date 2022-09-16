STU ELLIS: A failure to do right

In the early 1990s, the Illinois Farm Bureau called and wanted a deep series of educational programs taught to farmers, focused on marketing, farm management, and financial management.

When asked what the ultimate goal of the program was, the response was, “You are to help farmers make more money, and stay out of jail.”

Over many years of agricultural communications, marketing, education, and public relations that directive has been a prominent goal. In most years, one is easier to achieve than the other, but not always, and last week an announcement from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) may have been a major directional shift toward a dire outcome.

When COVID hit and the bottom dropped out of commodity markets due to changing consumer habits, the USDA created the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). While there were some consumer programs, USDA issued a number of payments to farmers to stabilize farm income in the wake of economic upheaval.

Payments were based on grain, livestock, and produce marketed at prices below cost of production. In total, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) distributed $31 billion in 2020 and 2021 to hundreds of thousands of farmers. Payments were made to 193,000 farm entities, which had been regularly participating in farm commodity programs, with an average of $78,000 per entity. However, payments ranged from miniscule to several millions of dollars.

The payments were based on farm reports of volumes and prices of commodities sold. Probably 99% of farmers were honest in their reporting, because they knew that if the FSA’s typical spot checks found a problem, they would lose eligibility for future farm program participation.

But when the GAO reviewed 90 payments, it reported last week to USDA that “70 producers relied in part on self-generated documents to support their claims, and 8 producers relied entirely on self-generated documents to support their payments of over $12 million. In our review of CFAP claims of 90 producers, we found that over half of the producers did not provide support for their claims. Thus, payments that FSA made on these claims were potentially improper.”

The GAO wants the USDA to make more spot checks of producer payments with a higher degree of accuracy, and the FSA has agreed to do to. The GAO said its auditors would even help the FSA detect improper payments. A very quick check can be done with the help of the Internal Revenue Service, because payments should not have been made to farm operations with more than $900,000 in adjusted gross income over three years. Yet, FSA distributed $661.5 million to such operations.

In Illinois, a total of $1,736,992,582 was distributed to 75,646 producers or farm entities, involving a total of 99,413 individuals. The average payment per farm entity or producer was $22,962.

There is no certainty how broad the GAO and FSA will cast their net to find violations in reporting in the CFAP program. But any increase in the number of spot checks that show improper claims will undoubtedly result in increased auditing, mandatory repayments, and possible legal action for serious fraudulent claims.

I may have failed in one of my jobs.