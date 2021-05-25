STU ELLIS: A fascinating possibility for U.S. corn growers

Periodically, a fascinating development occurs in agriculture that irks some folks, overjoys others, and has the potential of providing an historical precedent.

And one of those events just might, just might, be occurring between the United States and Mexico. And it may affect every corn grower reading this.

For the record, this reporter does not grow corn, does not hedge corn, and otherwise has no skin in the game. Sitting back to observe is reward enough.

Mexico buys over a half billion bushels of U.S. corn every year. Three billion dollars worth for 650 million bushels this year. Mexico is a good customer, and one would think we should keep them happy. One would think.

Victor Suarez ranks high in the Mexican Department of Agriculture and has an affinity for corn that is not genetically modified for whatever reason. Regardless of whether it is to defeat corn rootworm or tolerate herbicides. Suarez wants the United States to supply non-GMO corn to Mexico. “To intensively promote agroecological and sustainable practices and reduce the use of agrochemicals,” are his reasons.

Most businesses have the motto, “The customer is always right.” And most businessmen and women want to keep their customers by proving them the goods and services they want. You would probably agree.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But U.S. trade officials are pushing back on the request from Suarez, not wanting to convert 650 million bushels of a commodity to 650 million bushels of an identity preserved product. After all the 650 million bushels of a commodity could be delivered from any supplier of corn anywhere in the grain trading network.

The corn wanted by Suarez would have to come from corn that could pass a non-GMO assay test on the farm where it was produced, in a container used to deliver it, and by the buyer at the delivery end. There is a cost to that testing. And there is a cost to produce the non-GMO corn because conventional herbicides and pesticides will have to be used, instead of ones that have been bred into the corn genetics.

Suarez probably knows the corn he desires will cost more. If he climbed as high in the government as he has, he is probably intelligent and understands the commodity market, which says if you want something special, a special price must be paid. A commodity is a commodity, but an identity-preserved commodity has a higher value.

Now, if Suarez gets his 650 million bushels of corn, which is only 5% of the U.S. corn crop, and could certainly be supplied within a couple years of seed production and grain preservation, his constituents will have to pay more for than No. 2 yellow commodity corn.

If that happens, 5% of the U.S. corn crop was just sold for a substantial premium, and U.S. trade officials have learned a customer service lesson.

Fascinating possibility.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0