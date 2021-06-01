STU ELLIS: A good herbicide gone astray

Dicamba has been a successful herbicide going back into the 1960s.

It was used on the farms by the fathers of many of today’s senior farmers. But it got a new life three years ago when soybean seed was sold that would tolerate dicamba to be sprayed on soybeans without damage to anything but the weeds in the field. Monsanto, now incorporated into Bayer, had a new gem in its long line of farm chemicals.

But, as with any new products, test samples were shared with university researchers, with the hope they would help sell the product to farmers with their recommendations. It was a tried and true marketing ploy, and Monsanto had a lot of friends in the ranks of university weed scientists. But some of them expressed concerns about the dicamba products of Bayer and BASF when the herbicide would uncontrollably volatilize and move around the countryside.

Weeds were killed in the target fields. And non-dicamba tolerant soybeans were killed in adjacent fields. It was not the farmer’s fault, reported Aaron Hager at the University of Illinois, Kevin Bradley, at the University of Missouri, Larry Steckel at Tennessee, and Jason Norsworthy at Arkansas. Their research indicated there was a problem with dicamba, and those bad news reports began to filter into the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency which was preparing to register the dicamba products for several more years of legal use.

But Bayer was pushing back, on the problems and tallying complaints in different ways to diminish the apparent seriousness of the issue. The EPA authorized the new registrations for the dicamba products with little comment and the university researchers were stymied about that. Now we know why.

Last week the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in the EPA issued a scathing report about how some non-scientific staff members within the EPA involved themselves in the results of the testing. The St. Louis Post Dispatch, home newspaper of Monsanto, reported, “Senior staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the controversial herbicide in 2018. It does more than sow distrust, several said. It undermines the credibility of federal regulators, discourages the participation of outside scientists, encourages lawyers to mount new arguments, and could push farmers to reconsider their crop decisions.”

The OIG report also said that EPA personnel, upset with the outside involvement in the decisions to register the product were reluctant to say anything. “For instance, these documents excluded some conclusions initially assessed by staff scientists to address stakeholder risks. We also found that staff felt constrained or muted in sharing their concerns on the dicamba registrations.”

With such revelations, what does the EPA do with such a hot button issue? The EPA communications office said, "The agency has responded to the Office of the Inspector General's report and is implementing several actions to ensure that our pesticide registration decisions are free from political interference and that the agency's scientific integrity policy is upheld," the statement said.

But what does that do for farmers planning on using dicamba, for attorneys feasting on big lawsuits about dicamba’s use, and the future of an otherwise good weed killer?

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

