STU ELLIS: A long reach at the dinner table

No matter what your opinion might be of Bill Gates, his tinkering back in the 1960s and 1970s has had a significant impact on the lives of everyone you can imagine. Few people in this world do not have some connection — digital, of course — to Bill Gates and Microsoft.
Microsoft technology is in every computer. It is in every cellphone. And it will be in numerous electronic gadgets under the Christmas tree this weekend. It is in automobiles, trucks, ships, and likely in many satellites that are floating somewhere in the universe.
Gates has made billions of dollars selling software, collecting royalties, and depositing stock dividends from Microsoft stock that he accumulated over the years. But regardless of what you might think of him personally, many of those billions of dollars have come back to benefit those who may or may not have a connection with Microsoft.
A chunk of that money, you judge whether it is large or small, will be used by an eminent researcher at the University of Illinois. Genomic biologist Stephen Long, heads up the small project known as Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE). Several years ago, Long and his colleagues gained the attention of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provided a $25 million grant to boost yields in food crops via more efficient photosynthesis.
Long and his long-time colleague Don Ort essentially “hacked” into the process of photosynthesis and boosted its efficiency in soybeans. This summer, with enough seed to plant in test plots, they were able to show a 20% yield increase. That was achieved by increasing the speed at which photosynthesis starts after darkness, (nighttime or cloudiness) and make it work harder to produce the oils and proteins in soybean plants.
Their genetics will have to pass muster at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture before it can be expanded by seed companies for enough to provide to U.S. farmers for commercial production. Because of the regulatory delays, it may be 10 years, plus or minus, before reaching planters on Rural Route 4.
With Long, Ort and Lisa Ainsworth directing their research staff, they sent reports of success back to the Gates Foundation to show what had been done with the foundation’s investment. The result was a $34 million new investment from the Gates Foundation to “keep on, keeping on.”
So, what will be done with the new funding? The new grant will expand on this work, accelerating progress to deliver royalty-free benefits to smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. High yielding soybeans and other crops from the RIPE project will feed more people than their current low yielding varieties.
About half of the research and development will be conducted by the University of Illinois researchers, with the remainder provided by subcontractors in California and at the USDA; along with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia; and the Universities of Cambridge, Essex and Lancaster, in the United Kingdom.
One would never guess their Microsoft Word software would be feeding folks in a hungry part of the world.
