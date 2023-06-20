There was a lot of hoopla last fall and winter.

Climatologists all indicated that subsurface Pacific Ocean water temperatures near the Equator were beginning to rise. That would indicate the departure of La Nina and the arrival of El Nino, a climate driver that would indicate plenty of moisture in the Corn Belt for a great crop.

Not wanting to wait and be delayed planting by a wet spring, a large percentage of farmers went to the fields early with their planter. But instead of corn, which has a lot of temperature sensitivity at germination, planters were loaded with soybean seed. They had a good coat of fungicides, insecticides, and other protectants that would allow them to sleep until moisture and temperature awakened them to germinate.

In 2022, the estimate of farmers who planted soybeans “early” was about 40%. That was significant, given the fact their dads always said plant corn first, then soybeans. But the success of early soybeans is phenomenal. That is because today is the longest day of the year. The summer solstice, when there is more daylight for soybeans to capture, and soybeans yield more when they have plenty of leaves to capture the most daylight.

The soybeans planted after corn this year were delayed because of weather adversities. Then El Nino rains ventured only as far east as Kansas City, and the central and eastern Corn Belt from Missouri and Iowa all the way to Ohio have been left in the dust. Literally.

El Nino rains have been blocked by a high-pressure ridge that has nested over the central Corn Belt, and prevented moisture from reaching Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. That has been a problem for late planted soybeans, with roots too small to reach soil moisture that has diminished. They are just sitting there, sad, and there is not much they can do until it rains. When will that happen?

The early-planted soybeans are thriving, or as best they can, while those planted after corn planting was completed are suffering. The situation this year has proven that early-planted soybeans have an advantage. But when spring arrives, and soil temperature and moisture are conducive to planting, some farmers have been rolling two planters out of the machine shed.

The need to plant corn at the proper time, and the time to plant soybeans early, will frequently overlap on the calendar. And instead of having to make a choice each spring, many farmers took advantage of high commodity prices the past two years to acquire an additional planter, either purchased or leased.

Those decisions could pay off immensely this year if early beans yield significantly more than soybeans planted on farms that prioritized their planter to getting corn in the ground first.

Crop scouts and USDA crop enumerators will have a challenge later this summer estimating the U.S. soybean crop. There will be early maturing soybeans with a great yield, and later maturing soybeans with a lesser yield. Essentially, we have two soybean crops this year, which could easily confound the soybean market.