STU ELLIS: Ag Day at Illinois Capitol takes strange turn

It was a very strange day Tuesday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, which had been designated as the annual Agricultural Legislative Day.

It did not have the look and feel that it has for many years, which had become an event that performed like a brand new tractor.

The Ag Legislative Day typically provided an opportunity for a lot of dynamics, a lot more than just glad-handing.

First, leaders of farm organizations could meet with state senators and representatives and provide information about specific bills that would either benefit or hurt agriculture. That is nothing different than hiring a professional lobbyist, except for the fact it is cheaper and provides a good chance for effective personal contact between politicians and those who live on Rural Route 4.

Second, it gives an opportunity for farm leaders to find out if their organization may be on the opposite side of the fence from other farmers over a House or Senate bill and to strike a delicate balance in their lobbying language.

Third, the Agricultural Legislative Day provided an opportunity to hear from the chairs of the House and Senate agriculture committees about bills that were pending, and sometimes the governor would join in the meeting to discuss what the state budget might allow, and hear from agriculture about what it thought was important.

Fourth, the event’s main piece was a report from the chief lobbyist of Illinois Farm Bureau about all of the pending bills affecting agriculture and a recommendation to give them a nudge up or down depending on their overall impact on farming and agribusiness in Illinois.

Having the honor of chairing the event several years, it was easy to make a few phone calls, call a couple committee meetings, and arrange for breakfast to be provided for several hundred hungry farmers all wearing suits and ties and reminded how they could be more effective than a professional lobbyist.

But none of that happened this year. After being canceled for two years because of COVID and a lockdown of the Statehouse, everyone in agriculture was looking forward to a resumption of the Agricultural Legislative Day. Except for the Illinois Department of Agriculture which assumed control and made some completely different plans to farm the General Assembly.

First farmers would not be coming to Springfield and contacting legislators. Instead, their organization could create a very short video message which would be posted on an Ag Department website and if lawmakers wanted to see what a specific farm organization wanted, he or she had the choice to click on the link. Or not.

While the Illinois Soybean Association did have its leaders make personal contact with lawmakers to push for a tax credit on increasing levels of soybean oil in biodiesel fuel, the best biggest benefit may have been with the Illinois FFA.

About 100 FFA members learned from a panel of lawmakers how to be effective lobbyists. And they will be keys to the passage of agricultural legislation when the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Day gets to resume its time-tested formula for success.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

