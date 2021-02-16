STU ELLIS: Agri culture changing in Washington

It did not take long for the culture to change within the government’s agricultural community in Washington. That includes the House and the Senate Agriculture Committees and the USDA, down Independence Avenue at 14th Street.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Georgia, set the tone when he announced his priorities for the new Congressional term. And Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, quickly re-introduced legislation within a day of his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee.
A significant focus will be on rectifying what some lawmakers believe has been racial injustice on the part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the years. There is a likelihood of legislation being passed before spring that will be privately shocking to the traditional agricultural constituents of those committees. Privately…because any opposition will be muted.
Senator Booker’s legislation was first introduced in November 2020. At the time, he said USDA discrimination "has caused Black farmers to lose millions of acres of farmland and robbed Black farmers and their families of hundreds of billions of dollars of inter-generational wealth.” The legislation will enact policies to end discrimination within USDA, protect Black farmers from losing their land, provide land grants to create a new generation of Black farmers and restore the land base that has been lost.
The bill also seeks to implement systemic reforms to help family farmers across the United States. Those farmers are being referred to as BIPOC farmers, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. And the legislation was well-received from the highest-ranking political appointee at the USDA, pending this week’s expected Senate confirmation of Secretary-Designate Tom Vilsack.
Supportive comments came from Katherine Ferguson, the newly appointed USDA Chief of Staff. She said, “We are pleased to see the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate, a bill that will bring much-needed economic assistance during the pandemic and begin to advance equity for farmers of color. The bill is the culmination of hard work and collaboration among members of the Senate and House and new leadership at USDA who share a common purpose to end inequity in our food and agricultural systems.
“It’s a bill crafted to address the immediate need for debt relief among those who have been marginalized and are hurting while also advancing long-term issues such as heirs’ property, tackling the root causes of discrimination via an Equity Commission, and investing in building back a new generation of farmers of color.” And she added her expectation of similar legislation from Chairman Scott of the House Agriculture Committee.
Undoubtedly, the House and Senate Agriculture Committees will be addressing typical issues needed by agriculture from year to year and preparing for deliberation on a new Farm Bill Due by September 2023. However, in the meantime, their focus will be on changing the culture of the USDA to ensure BIPOC farmers have their heritage restored.
Corn Belt farmers may be scratching their collective head, trying to remember instances of discrimination at local USDA offices, and not just because of the lack of farmers fitting the category in question. The roots for this change are likely planted further south.
Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
COLLECTION: Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
Check out recent agriculture news from longtime Herald & Review columnist Stu Ellis.
The USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world.
Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell 'beans in the teens.'
"There were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020," writes columnist Stu Ellis.
Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tense past with agribusiness.
Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappoin…
The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have …
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
The news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more…
“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.