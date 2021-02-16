 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Agri culture changing in Washington
STU ELLIS: Agri culture changing in Washington

STU ELLIS

It did not take long for the culture to change within the government’s agricultural community in Washington. That includes the House and the Senate Agriculture Committees and the USDA, down Independence Avenue at 14th Street.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Georgia, set the tone when he announced his priorities for the new Congressional term. And Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, quickly re-introduced legislation within a day of his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee.

A significant focus will be on rectifying what some lawmakers believe has been racial injustice on the part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the years. There is a likelihood of legislation being passed before spring that will be privately shocking to the traditional agricultural constituents of those committees. Privately…because any opposition will be muted.

Senator Booker’s legislation was first introduced in November 2020. At the time, he said USDA discrimination "has caused Black farmers to lose millions of acres of farmland and robbed Black farmers and their families of hundreds of billions of dollars of inter-generational wealth.” The legislation will enact policies to end discrimination within USDA, protect Black farmers from losing their land, provide land grants to create a new generation of Black farmers and restore the land base that has been lost.

The bill also seeks to implement systemic reforms to help family farmers across the United States. Those farmers are being referred to as BIPOC farmers, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. And the legislation was well-received from the highest-ranking political appointee at the USDA, pending this week’s expected Senate confirmation of Secretary-Designate Tom Vilsack.

Supportive comments came from Katherine Ferguson, the newly appointed USDA Chief of Staff. She said, “We are pleased to see the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate, a bill that will bring much-needed economic assistance during the pandemic and begin to advance equity for farmers of color. The bill is the culmination of hard work and collaboration among members of the Senate and House and new leadership at USDA who share a common purpose to end inequity in our food and agricultural systems.

“It’s a bill crafted to address the immediate need for debt relief among those who have been marginalized and are hurting while also advancing long-term issues such as heirs’ property, tackling the root causes of discrimination via an Equity Commission, and investing in building back a new generation of farmers of color.” And she added her expectation of similar legislation from Chairman Scott of the House Agriculture Committee.

Undoubtedly, the House and Senate Agriculture Committees will be addressing typical issues needed by agriculture from year to year and preparing for deliberation on a new Farm Bill Due by September 2023. However, in the meantime, their focus will be on changing the culture of the USDA to ensure BIPOC farmers have their heritage restored.

Corn Belt farmers may be scratching their collective head, trying to remember instances of discrimination at local USDA offices, and not just because of the lack of farmers fitting the category in question. The roots for this change are likely planted further south.


Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

