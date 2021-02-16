STU ELLIS: Agri culture changing in Washington

The bill also seeks to implement systemic reforms to help family farmers across the United States. Those farmers are being referred to as BIPOC farmers, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. And the legislation was well-received from the highest-ranking political appointee at the USDA, pending this week’s expected Senate confirmation of Secretary-Designate Tom Vilsack.

Supportive comments came from Katherine Ferguson, the newly appointed USDA Chief of Staff. She said, “We are pleased to see the introduction of the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act in the Senate, a bill that will bring much-needed economic assistance during the pandemic and begin to advance equity for farmers of color. The bill is the culmination of hard work and collaboration among members of the Senate and House and new leadership at USDA who share a common purpose to end inequity in our food and agricultural systems.

“It’s a bill crafted to address the immediate need for debt relief among those who have been marginalized and are hurting while also advancing long-term issues such as heirs’ property, tackling the root causes of discrimination via an Equity Commission, and investing in building back a new generation of farmers of color.” And she added her expectation of similar legislation from Chairman Scott of the House Agriculture Committee.