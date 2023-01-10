STU ELLIS: All eyes on Thursday's release of national grain numbers

Thursday will be that one momentous day of the year that statistics from USDA will be reverberating around the world, more than the other 364.

The staff at the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will release numbers in the biggest data dump of the year. The computers at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be overheated trying to keep up with the numbers flowing into their algorithms that determine trades on grain futures.

The biggest report will provide final data on the 2022 crop production. That includes yields, and total state and national production for dozens of crops. County-level data will be released, but not for another month. Going into the report, the grain trade is expecting U.S. corn production to be about 13.93 billion bushels, unchanged from USDA’s December estimate. Soybean production is expected to be 4.362 billion bushels, up slightly from USDA’s December report.

For corn, historically, when USDA increases the November crop estimate from October, it increases January numbers also. The market thinks it could be up 75 million bushels. And for soybeans, historically, when USDA increases the November crop estimate from October, it also will increase January’s estimate.

Also, to be released Thursday, will be the quarterly grain stocks report. The grain trade is expecting corn to be 11.150 billion bushels, down from 11.642 billion last year. USDA generally knows how much corn has been used for ethanol production and how much has been exported. However, how much corn has been fed to livestock is unknown, and the decline in grain stocks will reveal that number. Soybean stocks are expected to be 3.130 billion bushels, down from 3.152 billion at this time last year.

The grain trade will also look for confirmation of how much grain is in storage around the world, and whether that is going up or down. The commodity brokers are expecting global corn stocks to be 11.97 billion bushels compared to USDA’s December estimate of 12.03 billion bushels. And global soybean stocks are expected to be 3.67 billion bushels, compared to USDA’s December estimate of 3.75 billion.

Part of the January 12 USDA data download will include estimates for the current winter wheat crop. The wheat traders expect to hear a planted area forecast of 35.7 million acres. If realized, that’s a 7% increase over NASS’s final 2022 estimate, which would buck a 20-year trend. Pre-report predictions range between 34-36 million acres, higher than the 2022 final NASS crop estimate of 33.27 million acres.

After the NASS statisticians reveal their final estimates, the numbers are then “crunched” by the staff in the Office of USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer. That becomes the January WASDE Report. (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates). Those folks predict how much grain is being used for what purpose, and how much will be left over at the end of the marketing year, Aug. 31.

That number is what the grain trade is really after, because a high carryout of grain into the next marketing year will generally push down grain prices. A lower than expected carryout will support current high prices.

What will happen Thursday?

