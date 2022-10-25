STU ELLIS: All is hunky-dory on the farm, for now

A raft of reports out in the past several days indicate the farm economy is “hunky-dory.” And for most people, that’s all they need to know.

Corn and soybeans were coming out of the field with great abandon until Mother Nature provided some long overdue rain. While showers sent combines to the shed for the time being, and let farmers open the mail piling up since the first of October, the rain was needed. Hopefully more will come, and that really will be hunky-dory.

Economists at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, which assesses the ag economy from a national perspective, reported “Strong agricultural prices continue to support the farm economy. Prices of most major commodities remained elevated alongside favorable market conditions and supported a positive outlook for farm finances through the end of this year.”

So, the next couple months on the farm will be, yep, “Hunky-dory.”

Even the Chicago Fed’s latest report on the ag economy in the central Corn Belt was similar. “Income expectations for agricultural producers in 2022 were unchanged over the reporting period, with a profitable year expected for most despite elevated input costs. Contacts were optimistic that corn and soybean yields would be better than had been expected this summer, even with drought in parts of the District. Corn and soybean prices moved higher during the reporting period.” So, generally, hunky-dory.

Creighton University’s monthly report on the Corn Belt, the Rural Main Street Index, quoted agricultural bank executives. “Area harvest is well underway. Corn yields are about the same as 2021. Early reports indicate soybean yields are a little lower than 2021.” That led Creighton’s Ernie Goss to say, “This month, bankers were asked to estimate the increase in farm equity for 2022. On average, bankers forecast a 3.4% boost in farm equity from 2021 levels.” Hunky-dory? Ditto. HD!

But when you apply another kind of “HD” or “high definition” to the farm economy, suddenly there are indications that one should ask, “What does ‘hunky-dory’ really mean?” And the response likely is, “Well, it means everything is OK, for now.” But the here and now may look different tomorrow, and when tomorrow comes, and high-definition kicks in, there will be some indications of concern.

The Kansas City Fed economists acknowledged that the “rapid rise in production expenses could pressure profit margins” on the farm, which would push the demand for farm financing higher. They say that is already happening with loan requests from larger operations. They will be needing more cash to cover expenses, and it will be available, but at higher interest rates.

The St. Louis Fed, covering Southern Illinois, reported commercial bankers “remain concerned about rising input prices, global supply chain disruptions, and the extremely competitive nature of the current labor market.”

Those latter issues, and particularly higher fertilizer costs, and commodity cash prices declining due to the Mississippi River unable to handle expected traffic from grain barges have become dark clouds on the horizon of the farm economy. Tomorrow may not be hunky-dory.